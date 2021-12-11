Time Travel and Big News From Anne Arundel County Public Library

Officials from the Anne Arundel County Public Library (AACPL) today unveiled the system’s new logo and website in a ceremony at the Michael E. Busch Annapolis Library. Two local families also put a lid on the library’s centennial anniversary celebration by closing a time capsule.

This is the first new logo for the library since the late 1990s, while the website hasn’t been overhauled for nearly 10 years. The Anne Arundel County Public Library Foundation and community donors funded the design and production of the new branding and website.

“For more than two decades, the public has recognized the library’s familiar teal dot logo with its boat, waves, and book,” said Library CEO Skip Auld. “Today’s libraries are exceedingly different from what they were 20 or even five years ago. They are vibrant places for education, enrichment, and inspiration where all are welcome. We need a website and look that more accurately reflects the changing communities we serve.”

The new more abstract logo includes a radial mark that exudes the concepts of inclusion and reach. The negative space in the center represents the library with “rays” of light emerging from it. The rays may be interpreted as book spines, stacking blocks or buildings, or people emerging from the community’s center (the library). The overall effect is that of shedding light on and building a connected and inclusive community. The shades of blue represent the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries while the green reminds us of our suburban and rural roots.

The library’s new website features a more user-friendly design with the most visited areas always available right at the top of your browser or mobile device; an expanded homepage menu so it is easier to find what you need; new quick link buttons make it easier to find the most popular pages and a convenient list of events.

In addition to the new logo and website reveal, two local families closed the library’s 100th anniversary time capsule. Liz Kupke and her sons Nathan (4) and Otto (four months), of Annapolis, and Elizabeth Pittman and her son Nathaniel (2), of Arnold, pledge to return in 25 years to reopen the vessel. More than 650 individuals signed up to be capsule keepers.

Items in the time capsule include a Wi-Fi hotspot, scrapbook of images from the last 100 years of library history, mask and hand sanitizer, beer can from the cheers to 100 years special library brew, summer reading club t-shirt, commemorative bookmarks, and more. The time capsule will travel around to all 16 library locations during its quarter-century life. Learn more about the library’s 100th anniversary at www.aacpl.net/100years.

“ The Library Foundation and its community donors are proud to support the creation of a new website and logo,” said Foundation Director Cathleen Sparrow. “An organization’s digital presence represents the relationship it has with its customers. While the library continues to evolve to meet the needs of the community, its branding and online presence must do the same.”

Category: Annapolis Gives, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB