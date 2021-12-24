Three Ways to Keep Track of Your Health at Home

Coming to the realization that you need to take more control over your health and wellness can be jarring. It is easy to coast along in this area when you are young, especially if you have never had to face an actual health condition in your life. However, as you get older, it becomes increasingly more apparent that the quality of your health and overall wellness is entirely up to you.

The choices that you make on a daily basis regarding your lifestyle have a direct impact on your health. If you are diagnosed with a condition such as hypertension, you might find that your physician wants you to make some definitive changes in order to allow you to manage things better.

The most important thing to remember is that there are some things regarding your health that are going to be out of your control and others that you have the ability to change. Here are three ways in which you can keep track of your health at home so that you can take a better approach to those aspects of your health that are in your control.

1. Monitor Your Blood Pressure

For many people, the subject of heart health is a significant one. A diagnosis of something like hypertension can motivate you to make some serious changes to avoid further, more serious complications down the line.

The good news is that you don’t have to wait for your routine visits to the doctor in order to learn about where your blood pressure is at. You can use a blood pressure monitor at home every day to get a better understanding of your blood pressure. With such information, you can make better decisions in the future regarding your diet as well as the amount of exercise you take.

2. Learn Your BMI

For many, the thought of stepping on the scale on a routine basis can be intimidating. However, knowing your weight is a key component to learning what your BMI is. The body mass index, or BMI, is a scale that uses your weight and height to give you an indication about where your overall health is at.

When you know what your BMI numbers are, you can learn if you are at risk of developing certain conditions in the future. This is the sort of information that can spur you to make positive changes to your lifestyle and is certainly something that you will want to keep an eye on.

3. Watch Your Heart Rate

Your resting heart rate can also give you a good indication of where you are when it comes to your overall health and wellness. This is an aspect of your health that is related to your mental health as well as your physical health.

The key to properly measuring your resting heart rate is to test it when your body and mind are at rest. The ideal time to do this is first thing in the morning before you get out of bed.

