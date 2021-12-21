There’s a New “Must-See” Museum in Annapolis

Historic Annapolis announces the preview opening of the Museum of Historic Annapolis and its inspiring new permanent exhibition, Annapolis: An American Story. The Museum, located at 99 Main Street, will be open Fridays through Mondays during the winter. A grand opening celebration is planned for March 2022.

Annapolis: An American Story features an inspiring theater film experience and three floors of dynamic exhibits spotlighting the chronological, diverse history of Maryland’s capital city across more than 400 years. It shares dramatic stories of Annapolis and its diverse people – revolutionaries, visionaries, and champions in our nation’s continuing quest for liberty and justice – who helped to shape our American story.

“We hope the Museum will be the first stop for all visitors to Annapolis, plus a way for all Annapolis residents to reconnect with their own town. The exhibition highlights our rich history and heritage and excites curiosity to discover more about the many voices who contributed to building not only our city but the nation,” said Robert C. Clark, President & CEO of Historic Annapolis.

“Once you’ve experienced Annapolis: An American Story at the Museum, you’ll be inspired to walk the historic streets and take an even deeper look at some of these stories,” Mr. Clark continued. “We are especially excited to be joined in the telling of Annapolis: An American Story as a city-wide experience with our 10 partner sites where you’ll find yourself immersed in all the history that our city has to offer.”

In addition to the Museum of Historic Annapolis at 99 Main Street, Annapolis: An American Story partner sites include the William Paca House and Garden, Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park, Banneker-Douglass Museum, Hammond-Hardwood House, Maryland State House, Mitchell Gallery at St. John’s College, U.S. Naval Academy Museum, James Brice House, Hogshead, and the historic Waterfront Warehouse. All are within walking distance from the Museum of Historic Annapolis, which is centrally located near City Dock in the heart of the downtown Annapolis Historic District.

Winter Hours: Friday through Monday: 10 am – 4 pm Museum of Historic Annapolis 99 Main Street, Annapolis, MD 21401 410-990-4754 Admission Fees: General Admission: $10* Children (6-17): $5 Historic Annapolis Members: Free Children 5 and under: Free Family Admission (2 adults, 2+ children): $25 *Discounts available at the door for seniors (60+), AAA, and Active Military. Face masks are required for all visitors.

