The Military Bowl is Going Mobile for 2021

The Military Bowl presented by Peraton, benefiting the USO, has taken a series of steps using mobile technology the enhance the fan experience leading up to the game as well as the 2021 Military Bowl gameday experience for those in the stadium and those watching on television and following from afar.

The home for all things Military Bowl is the new Military Bowl app, available in the app store and Google Play. Created in partnership with leading app developer From Now On, the Military Bowl app has everything fans need, whether they are at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium or sitting on the couch watching from home. On the app, fans can find the latest information on the Military Bowl, view maps of the stadium and surrounding area and play entertaining games. Download now at https://militarybowl.link/app

From Now On’s flagship FanX™ Mobile Engagement Platform serves a growing roster of more than 120 colleges, high schools, teams, venues and championship events to deliver personalized experiences to fans in-venue, on the go and throughout the offseason.

The Military Bowl app will utilize Versus Systems, Inc.’s (Nasdaq: VS) patented rewarded fan engagement platform, offering fans the opportunity to engage in exclusive content, trivia and arcade games for prizes before, during and after the Bowl.

Leading up to and on gameday, fans at home or in-stadium will be able to play games, earn points and compete for leaderboard rankings to win prizes from a range of well-known sponsor and advertiser brands. To play, fans can click a link featured in the Military Bowl app or scan a provided QR code on gameday. Fans can also visit play.militarybowl.org to access from their mobile device.

Additionally, to provide a safer environment and further enhance the gameday experience, the Military Bowl will use only mobile ticketing this year. Available through a user’s smartphone, mobile ticketing offers a secure, convenient and flexible process while also providing a contactless exchange of tickets upon entering the stadium. Mobile ticketing also protects against fraud and reduces the challenges of lost, forgotten or stolen tickets.

“The Military Bowl is continually looking at ways to enhance the gameday experience and remain among the leaders in providing engaging content for fans,” Military Bowl President & Executive Director Steve Beck said. “We believe these improvements will enhance the Military Bowl experience for those attending the Bowl, as well as those who tune in across the country and around the world.”

This year’s Military Bowl presented by Peraton, benefiting the USO, will be held on Monday, December 27, kicking off at 2:30 p.m. ET and televised on ESPN. Tickets are on sale now. The game once again will match teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference and the American Athletic Conference. Proceeds from the Bowl benefit the USO and Patriot Point, the Military Bowl Foundation’s retreat for wounded, ill and injured service members, their families and caregivers.

