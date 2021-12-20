THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
The Best Holiday Light Displays in Anne Arundel County, A Google Map For Your GPS

| December 20, 2021, 03:43 PM

Over the past few weeks, we’ve asked our readers and listeners to our Daily News Brief podcast about the best holiday light displays in Anne Arundel County!

From Glen Burnie and Pasadena, to Arnold and Annapolis, and to Riva and Edgewater, here are the best!  Download the map to your GPS and set out on a night of sightseeing.

And if you have some to add, please email us!

That photo above? Hillsmere in Annapolis!

Lights On The Bay 2021

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

