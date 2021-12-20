The Best Holiday Light Displays in Anne Arundel County, A Google Map For Your GPS
Over the past few weeks, we’ve asked our readers and listeners to our Daily News Brief podcast about the best holiday light displays in Anne Arundel County!
From Glen Burnie and Pasadena, to Arnold and Annapolis, and to Riva and Edgewater, here are the best! Download the map to your GPS and set out on a night of sightseeing.
And if you have some to add, please email us!
That photo above? Hillsmere in Annapolis!
