THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

The Arc Central Chesapeake Region is Looking to Distribute Grants to Families in Need

| December 21, 2021, 04:58 PM

The Arc Central Chesapeake Region (The Arc) is looking to distribute $35,244 received from a Community Support Grant to families of children with disabilities or special medical needs that have been adversely affected by COVID 19.

In August 2021, The Arc received a $50,000 Community Support Grant designed to provide in-home services for families of children with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Anne Arundel County. Each family that qualifies is eligible for up to $500 of in-home support.

The Arc of Central Maryland

“This funding provides support to families who need childcare so they can work while their child receives virtual services,” said Jonathon Rondeau, President & CEO of The Arc. “It can also be used to support families to complete basic tasks they can’t accomplish with their child, take a mental health break, or recover from COVID-19.”

In June of 2021, Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman announced this year’s Community Support Grant Program awards, totaling $1,863,000 in funding. The grants went to 52 nonprofit organizations in the Fiscal Year 2022, with the funds coming from Anne Arundel County through the County Executive’s Community Support Grant, facilitated by Arundel Community Development Services.

Research conducted by various sources in the US and abroad shows that families of children with disabilities have been especially overwhelmed throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Liquified Creative Annapolis

“While we have been able to allocate funds to many families in need, there are still funds available that can make a significant difference for families during the holiday season,” said Rondeau.

To qualify for a Family In-House Supports Grant from The Arc, families must have a child with an intellectual or developmental disability under the age of 21, reside in Anne Arundel County, and complete and submit an online application located on The Arc’s website.

For more information, visit www.thearcccr.org/familysupportsgrant or email [email protected]

Lights On The Bay 2021

Category: Annapolis Gives, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»
Hospice of the Chesapeake