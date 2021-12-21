The Arc Central Chesapeake Region is Looking to Distribute Grants to Families in Need

The Arc Central Chesapeake Region (The Arc) is looking to distribute $35,244 received from a Community Support Grant to families of children with disabilities or special medical needs that have been adversely affected by COVID 19.

In August 2021, The Arc received a $50,000 Community Support Grant designed to provide in-home services for families of children with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Anne Arundel County. Each family that qualifies is eligible for up to $500 of in-home support.

“This funding provides support to families who need childcare so they can work while their child receives virtual services,” said Jonathon Rondeau, President & CEO of The Arc. “It can also be used to support families to complete basic tasks they can’t accomplish with their child, take a mental health break, or recover from COVID-19.”

In June of 2021, Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman announced this year’s Community Support Grant Program awards, totaling $1,863,000 in funding. The grants went to 52 nonprofit organizations in the Fiscal Year 2022, with the funds coming from Anne Arundel County through the County Executive’s Community Support Grant, facilitated by Arundel Community Development Services.

Research conducted by various sources in the US and abroad shows that families of children with disabilities have been especially overwhelmed throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“While we have been able to allocate funds to many families in need, there are still funds available that can make a significant difference for families during the holiday season,” said Rondeau.

To qualify for a Family In-House Supports Grant from The Arc, families must have a child with an intellectual or developmental disability under the age of 21, reside in Anne Arundel County, and complete and submit an online application located on The Arc’s website.

For more information, visit www.thearcccr.org/familysupportsgrant or email [email protected]

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Annapolis Gives, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB