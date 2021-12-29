Smashing Things To Deal With Grief is OK. And Chesapeake Life Center Encourages It!

People feeling shattered by loss get permission to break things with one of many new grief and loss workshops being offered this winter by Chesapeake Life Center.

Smash and Mend is an expressive arts workshop that has participants smashing up ceramics and using the broken pieces to create something new in a mosaic. Through grief work and healing, people can begin to rebuild and redefine who they are without that special someone in their lives. The workshop will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 19, on Hospice of the Chesapeake’s John & Cathy Belcher Campus, 90 Ritchie Highway in Pasadena, Maryland. The cost is $25.



The center has several programs planned through the winter months to help people in the community work through their loss in ways that best meet their needs.

Living with Loss: Later in Life explores how aging confronts us with a variety of changes that include the deaths of loved ones as well as changes in health and living situations. These losses through age offer both challenges and opportunities. The workshop invites older adults to delve into these changes and consider new perspectives for developing and strengthening coping strategies in the winter of one’s life. This event will take place from 10:30 a.m. to noon Thursday, Jan. 27, in the Prince George’s County office, 9500 Medical Center Drive, Suite 250, Largo, Maryland. Participants have the option of attending in person or virtually. The cost is $10 Grief through Literature is a quarterly book group that uses literature to better understand loss. This quarter’s group will discuss “I Keep Trying to Catch His Eye” by ESPN commentator Ivan Maisel. In this book, Maisel shares about losing his son to suicide, how men’s mental health is often overlooked, and learning to share his grief on his path to greater healing. The event is free and will take place in person from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7, on the John & Cathy Belcher Campus in Pasadena. Participants must provide their own book. Winter Nature Mandala Workshop combines an appreciation for the woods and gardens on the John & Cathy Belcher Campus with the restorative practice of creating nature mandalas. Sanskrit for “circle,” a mandala is a geometric design that represents a journey, starting from the outside and working inward. By slowing down and listening to the voices of nature, people can gain an opportunity to know themselves and the healing qualities of mother nature. Participants will meet outdoors at 90 Ritchie Highway in Pasadena campus to gather natural materials and then create their own mandalas. The workshop will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18. The cost is $10. Cocoa and Canvas is a kid-friendly event that combines sipping cocoa and creating a family tree. Paint and supplies will be provided as well as sweet treats. It will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, in the Prince George’s County office in Largo. The cost is $10 per participant. Prince George’s County Walk is a peaceful winter walk around beautiful Lake Artemesia in Prince George’s County. Participants will reflect on this season of quietude to provide healing in times of grief. This free event will take place from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, March 21, at the park located at 8200 55th Ave College Park, Maryland.



For events occurring in person, participation is limited and restrictions will be updated prior to the event using the most recent Centers for Disease Control guidelines and organizational policies.

Registration is required and can be completed by calling 888-501-7077 or emailing[email protected]. Visit www.hospicechesapeake.org/events for a complete listing of in-person and virtual groups and workshops for adults and children.

