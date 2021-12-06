THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
Sights From Midnight Madness in Annapolis

| December 06, 2021, 09:16 AM

Midnight Madness in Annapolis is special and it only happens for three nights!  This year, December 2nd, 9th, and 16th.  Come out and celebrate the season with friends. Stoll the decorated streets, listen to the holiday sounds of carolers, bands, and instrumentalists. Stop in your favorite stores to say hello or discover some of the new ones!

Grab a hot chocolate or hot toddy and enjoy the special nights brought to us each year by the Downtown Annapolis Partnership.  You might spot Santa’s very own Elfie…or get a selfie with an Alpaca!

Missed last Thursday? Here are some snaps!

