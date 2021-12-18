THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
Police Seek Help in Glen Burnie Pedestrian Hit & Run

| December 18, 2021, 09:53 AM

The Anne Arundel County Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a truck that may have hit a pedestrian in Glen Burnie and left the scene.

On December 16, 2021, at approximately 6 p.m., officers responded to the 7500-block of Ritchie Highway for a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian.

The investigation revealed that a pedestrian, a 54-year old male with no fixed address, attempted to cross the northbound lanes of Ritchie Highway from the grass median when he was struck by a dark-colored pickup truck. The pedestrian was wearing dark, non-reflective clothing. The driver of the pickup truck fled northbound on Ritchie Highway and then made a right turn onto Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard toward Route 10. The vehicle is believed to be a 2009 to 2014 dark-colored Ford F-150 pickup truck

The pedestrian was transported to an area trauma center with life-threatening injuries. Preliminarily, pedestrian error is believed to be the primary cause of this crash.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Traffic Safety Section. Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact 410-222-4700.

