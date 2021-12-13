THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
PHOTOS: Emotions Run High in 122nd Army-Navy Game

| December 13, 2021, 06:30 PM

The score was 17-13 and in the 122nd Army-Navy Game, the Navy Midshipmen came out on top.  Despite entering the game with a 3-8 record, all of that did not matter in East Rutherford in the shadows of New York City 20 years after 9-11. This was the 122nd Army-Navy Game and the entire season for both teams came down to the 60 minutes of football to be played at MetLife Stadium.

In the end, it did not work out for Army. You can read the recaps elsewhere. But what defines this game is passion and emotion. Both teams were in this to win this and nothing can convey the passion quite like a photograph.

All photos ©2021 Annalise Dietz for Eye On Annapolis. To view ALL of the images, here’s a Dropbox Link!

