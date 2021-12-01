Old Mill High Student Sexually Assaulted by Staff Member

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a sexual assault by an employee of the Anne Arundel County Public Schools.

On September 28, 2021, the Anne Arundel County Police Department was notified by school officials of allegations involving a sexual relationship between a student and an employee of Old Mill High School. The School Resource Officer and school officials interviewed the student and it was learned that the student was sexually assaulted by the staff member on September 27, 2021. The notification was made to the Board of Education and the staff member was banned from returning to Old Mill High School while the investigation was ongoing.

The victim, a 16-year-old-female was later interviewed at the Anne Arundel County Child Advocacy Center. During the interview, the victim disclosed being sexually assaulted by the suspect who was identified as a 30-year-old-male employee of Old Mill High School.

The Anne Arundel County Child Abuse Unit along with members from the Department of Social Services coordinated further investigation to include obtaining evidence and conducting additional witness interviews. Upon the conclusion of this investigation, detectives obtained an arrest warrant charging the suspect with three counts of 2nd-degree assault, 4th-degree sex offense, and 4th-degree sex offense involving a person of authority. Last evening, November 30, 2021, he was taken into custody without incident.

As this is still an active and ongoing investigation the Anne Arundel County Police is urging anyone with information on this or other incidents involving the suspect, Fulgencio Jolon, to contact the Anne Arundel County Child Abuse Unit at 410-222-4733. One can also remain anonymous by calling the Anne Arundel County Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB