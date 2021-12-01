THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Old Mill High Student Sexually Assaulted by Staff Member

| December 01, 2021, 10:46 AM

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a sexual assault by an employee of the Anne Arundel County Public Schools.

On September 28, 2021, the Anne Arundel County Police Department was notified by school officials of allegations involving a sexual relationship between a student and an employee of Old Mill High School. The School Resource Officer and school officials interviewed the student and it was learned that the student was sexually assaulted by the staff member on September 27, 2021. The notification was made to the Board of Education and the staff member was banned from returning to Old Mill High School while the investigation was ongoing.

The Arc of Central Maryland

The victim, a 16-year-old-female was later interviewed at the Anne Arundel County Child Advocacy Center. During the interview, the victim disclosed being sexually assaulted by the suspect who was identified as a 30-year-old-male employee of Old Mill High School.

The Anne Arundel County Child Abuse Unit along with members from the Department of Social Services coordinated further investigation to include obtaining evidence and conducting additional witness interviews. Upon the conclusion of this investigation, detectives obtained an arrest warrant charging the suspect with three counts of 2nd-degree assault, 4th-degree sex offense, and 4th-degree sex offense involving a person of authority. Last evening, November 30, 2021, he was taken into custody without incident.

Liquified Creative Annapolis

As this is still an active and ongoing investigation the Anne Arundel County Police is urging anyone with information on this or other incidents involving the suspect, Fulgencio Jolon, to contact the Anne Arundel County Child Abuse Unit at 410-222-4733. One can also remain anonymous by calling the Anne Arundel County Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

Lights On The Bay 2021

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
Hospice of the Chesapeake