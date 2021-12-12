New Home Care Services Company Launches in Annapolis

Annapolis Home Concierge (AHC), has announced the launch of their home care company. They will be offering trusted property care, through bi-monthly and/or weekly visits, to homeowners who are away from their properties for an extended period. In addition to regularly checking and reporting on homes, they also offer additional customized concierge services specific to individual needs.

Owned and operated by long-time Annapolis residents Karen Morris and Susan Woody, AHC caters specifically to snowbirds, vacationers, and second homeowners. In addition to monitoring the overall condition of the home and property through regularly scheduled visits, AHC completes thorough property checks including plumbing, electrical, and HVAC systems.

Morris and Woody were inspired to start AHC after many summers of doing “neighbor favors.” What started as helping friends during the summer grew into year-round requests. With no similar home care service available in the Annapolis area, and with the encouragement of many friends, AHC was born.

“Whether a homeowner is leaving for an extended period or returning from a stay away, Annapolis Home Concierge is here to provide peace of mind. Our goal is to make our clients’ lives easier,” said Woody. “Our mission is to watch over your house as if it were our own,” added Morris.

The company uses proprietary software that provides customers with detailed property information including:

Findings based on a checklist, customized to a client’s needs.

The time and GPS location when the home was visited.

Pictures, including issues that require attention.

A detailed, real-time report is emailed at the conclusion of the home check.

AHC is a local, woman-owned, and operated company that is insured, bonded, and background checked.

To learn more about AHC, see their full list of services, and receive a quote, go toannapolishomeconcierge.com. Follow AHC on Facebook and Instagram, @annapolishomeconcierge, for updates.

