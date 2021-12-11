More Vax Clinics for Children Set Up By Schools and Health Department

Anne Arundel County Public Schools and the Anne Arundel Department of Health are again teaming up to offer another round of COVID-19 Pfizer vaccination clinics for children ages 5 to 11 at four elementary schools beginning next week.

The clinics follow similar ones at 24 elementary schools across the county where more than 1,700 children received vaccinations.

The clinics, which will run from 5 to 7:30 p.m., are first-dose clinics. Families of children who previously received their first dose have already been provided information for second-dose clinics.

Sites and dates for the upcoming round of clinics are as follows:

Tuesday, December 14, 2021 Severn Elementary School, 838 Reece Road, Severn

Wednesday, December 15, 2021 Mills-Parole Elementary School, 1 George & Marion Phelps Lane, Annapolis

Tuesday, December 21, 2021 Point Pleasant Elementary School, 1035 Dumbarton Road, Glen Burnie

Wednesday, December 22, 2021 Waugh Chapel Elementary School, 840 Sunflower Drive, Odenton.



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave formal approval to administer the vaccines on November 2. Children ages 5 to 11 will require two shots three weeks apart to be fully vaccinated. Second doses will be administered at the same schools as first doses, and families of children who receive first doses will receive reminders from the Department of Health to schedule the second doses.

All children must be accompanied by an adult at the vaccine site.

Registration links for all school-based clinics can be found at www.aacps.org/covidvaccines. To provide equitable access for all interested families, links for clinics will be made public at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, December 8.

Additional clinics at school sites are being planned for January. Information regarding Department of Health clinics held outside of school facilities can be found at www.aacounty.org/covidvax.

