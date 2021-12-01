Mayor Buckley to Give Away “Hundreds” of Tickets to Inaugural Ball

Mayor Gavin Buckley has announced that he will be distributing hundreds of tickets to the One Annapolis Inaugural Ball to members of the community who traditionally could not afford to attend. Ticket distribution has begun with the Mayor gifting surprise tickets to individuals who have helped the Annapolis community.

Ticket sales for the inaugural ball include an option to sponsor free tickets for local residents and sales have been robust.

“None of the work we have done over the last four years would have been possible without people from the neighborhoods coming together to help each other,” said Mayor Gavin Buckley. “I am happy that we are a community that rewards and honors that kind of civic participation. I am happy our One Annapolis Inaugural Ball will be a gala that celebrates the diversity of our amazing City!”

It appears that the $5000 VIP Table packages have either sold out or have been eliminated as they are no longer an option on the Ball’s ticketing site.

Individuals or community groups interested in receiving One Annapolis Inaugural Ball tickets should email City of Annapolis Community Service Specialist Adetola Ajayi at [email protected].

The One Annapolis Inaugural Ball is supported by ticket sales and sponsorships. Individuals who wish to attend the event must show proof of vaccination or present results (48 hours) of a negative COVID test. Visit the Eventbrite page for further ticket details: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-annapolis-ball-inauguration-2021-tickets-209441604477.

