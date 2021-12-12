THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Maryland Names First Autism Coordinator

| December 12, 2021, 01:34 PM

AutismThe Governor’s Office of Community Initiatives has announced the appointment of Katie Gandy as Maryland’s first statewide autism coordinator.

The Arc of Central Maryland

“This new position will enhance outreach and education about autism in Maryland,” said Governor’s Office of Community Initiatives Executive Director Steven McAdams. “Katie Gandy knows the challenges and opportunities as an advocate and parent of a child with autism. She will be a tremendous asset on this important issue for parents, children, and caregivers.”

Gandy has served on the Board of Directors for the Howard County Autism Society for nearly three years. She recently led an effort by the society to add communication boards at Howard County elementary schools so that nonverbal children can better communicate with their peers on the playground.

Liquified Creative Annapolis

“I am excited to begin this new role and begin to build effective, wraparound resources for all Marylanders with autism, their families, and caregivers,” Gandy said. “I am so grateful to Delegate Michelle Guyton for her dogged pursuit of state representation for the autism community, and of course to Governor Hogan for his support in creating this position and the Maryland Autism Advisory Commission. Maryland will remain a leader in autism education, therapy, interventions, and resources.”

Lights On The Bay 2021

Category: Annapolis Gives, Local News, NEWS

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»
Hospice of the Chesapeake