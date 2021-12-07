Man Stabbed in Glen Burnie Carjacking

The Anne Arundel County Police have arrested an Edgewater female and a Glen Burnie male after a carjacking in Glen Burnie.

On December 5, 2021, at approximately midnight, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to the area of Ritchie Highway and Shelley Road in Glen Burnie for a carjacking.

The 36-year-old victim reported he picked up a male and female in Baltimore and gave them a ride. When they reached Route 2 and Shelley Road in Glen Burnie, the male passenger became agitated and jabbed a knife into the victim’s back while making demands.

The victim got out of his vehicle, a white 2006 Toyota Avalon, which was then taken by the suspects. The victim suffered from minor, non-life-threatening injuries.

Through investigation, detectives were able to identify the passengers who were identified as a 31-year old woman from Edgewater, and a 40-year old man from Glen Burnie. The two were arrested and charged accordingly.



