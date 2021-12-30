Man Shot to Death in Glen Burnie Homicide

UPDATE 11:00 am December 30. 2021: The Anne Arundel County Police have identified and taken into custody, an 18-year-old, male of Millersville. He has been charged with first and second-degree murder. This is still an extremely active investigation and detectives urge anyone with any information to contact them at 410-222-4731.

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a homicide in a Glen Burnie apartment complex.

On Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at approximately 12:40 pm, the Anne Arundel County Police responded to an apartment complex located in the 400 block of Hideaway Loop in Glen Burnie, Maryland, for a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult male, 21-year-old Jordan Adam Marroquin-Pereira, of Glen Burnie, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound(s). Unfortunately, lifesaving efforts could not revive the male, and he was pronounced deceased at an area hospital.

The Anne Arundel County Police Homicide Unit is investigating. Evidence recovered from the scene indicates this was a targeted incident, and there is no known ongoing threat to the community.

According to First Alert Nation, police have a juvenile in custody.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information is encouraged to call the Anne Arundel County Police Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. Additionally, individuals wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or Download P3Tips APP and Submit Your TIP or submit by web at www.metrocrimestoppers.org.

