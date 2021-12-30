THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Man Shot to Death in Glen Burnie Homicide

| December 30, 2021, 10:51 AM

UPDATE 11:00 am December 30. 2021: The Anne Arundel County Police have identified and taken into custody, an 18-year-old, male of Millersville. He has been charged with first and second-degree murder. This is still an extremely active investigation and detectives urge anyone with any information to contact them at 410-222-4731.

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a homicide in a Glen Burnie apartment complex.

On Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at approximately 12:40 pm,  the Anne Arundel County Police responded to an apartment complex located in the 400 block of Hideaway Loop in Glen Burnie, Maryland, for a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult male, 21-year-old Jordan Adam Marroquin-Pereira, of Glen Burnie, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound(s). Unfortunately, lifesaving efforts could not revive the male, and he was pronounced deceased at an area hospital.

The Anne Arundel County Police Homicide Unit is investigating. Evidence recovered from the scene indicates this was a targeted incident, and there is no known ongoing threat to the community.

According to First Alert Nation, police have a juvenile in custody.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information is encouraged to call the Anne Arundel County Police Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. Additionally, individuals wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or Download P3Tips APP and Submit Your TIP or submit by web at www.metrocrimestoppers.org.

Lights On The Bay 2021

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»
Hospice of the Chesapeake