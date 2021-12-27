Man Shot Near West and Calvert Streets in Annapolis

The Annapolis Police Department is investigating a non-fatal shooting of a man near the corner of West and Calvert Streets in the historic section of downtown Annapolis over the holiday weekend.

On December 24, 2021 at approximately 9:50 pm Annapolis Police officers responded to the intersection of West St and Calvert St for a report of an individual stating he was assaulted.

Officers arrived and located an adult male shooting victim. The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are investigating this incident. This is an active and fluid investigation and police urge anyone with information about this incident to contact detectives at 410-260-3439.

You can also call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP and submit an anonymous tip. If your tip leads to an arrest or indictment you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

