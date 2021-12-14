THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
Man Sexually Assaulted on Chase Street in Annapolis

| December 14, 2021, 02:17 PM

The Annapolis Police Department is investigating a sexual assault that happened yesterday afternoon on Chase Street in Annapolis in the City’s 1st Ward.

On Monday, December 13, 2021, at approximately 4:00 pm, officers from the Annapolis Police Department responded to Anne Arundel Medical Center for a reported sex offense that occurred in the 700 block of Chase Street.

The adult male victim reported being sexually assaulted by another male known to him. Detectives responded and assumed the investigation.

The police department will provide an update after their investigation is complete.

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

