Man Sexually Assaulted on Chase Street in Annapolis

The Annapolis Police Department is investigating a sexual assault that happened yesterday afternoon on Chase Street in Annapolis in the City’s 1st Ward.

On Monday, December 13, 2021, at approximately 4:00 pm, officers from the Annapolis Police Department responded to Anne Arundel Medical Center for a reported sex offense that occurred in the 700 block of Chase Street.

The adult male victim reported being sexually assaulted by another male known to him. Detectives responded and assumed the investigation.

The police department will provide an update after their investigation is complete.

