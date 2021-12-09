Man Pulls Gun on Woman After Fight in Annapolis

The Annapolis Police are investigating an assault that occurred yesterday and ended with a man pulling a handgun on a woman before fleeing.

On December 8, 2021, at approximately 5:45 pm, officers from the Annapolis Police Department responded to the 700 block of Newtowne Drive for a reported assault in progress.

The reporting person advised that a fight between a group of females occurred prior to the officers’ arrival.

After the fight broke up a male subject pointed a handgun at the female who reported the incident. No injuries were reported and the male fled the area prior to the officers’ arrival. Police canvassed the area but did not locate the armed subject.

