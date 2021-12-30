THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Man Assaulted With Can of Crab Meat in Annapolis

| December 30, 2021, 12:54 PM

The Annapolis Police are investigating an assault after a man was hit over the head with a can of crab meat

On December 29, 2021,  at approximately 10:25 am, Annapolis Police officers were in the 1100 block of Hilltop Lane when they were approached by a victim that had just been assaulted.

The victim said that he was assaulted by a person known to him. The victim reported being struck in the head with a can of crab meat which caused a laceration to his head.

The suspect, a 63-year old man from Annapolis, who was still on the scene, was placed under arrest for the assault.

The victim was treated on scene for his injuries.

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»
Hospice of the Chesapeake