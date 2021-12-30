Man Assaulted With Can of Crab Meat in Annapolis

The Annapolis Police are investigating an assault after a man was hit over the head with a can of crab meat

On December 29, 2021, at approximately 10:25 am, Annapolis Police officers were in the 1100 block of Hilltop Lane when they were approached by a victim that had just been assaulted.

The victim said that he was assaulted by a person known to him. The victim reported being struck in the head with a can of crab meat which caused a laceration to his head.

The suspect, a 63-year old man from Annapolis, who was still on the scene, was placed under arrest for the assault.

The victim was treated on scene for his injuries.

