Luminis – AAMC Marks 1 Year of Vaccinating Community

Earlier this month, Luminis Health launched COVID-19 vaccine efforts at its hospitals in Annapolis and Lanham. Since that time, the health system has administered approximately 117,000 COVID-19 vaccines in the communities it serves.

Throughout the year, Luminis Health has given COVID-19 vaccines at its hospitals, businesses, churches, colleges, community centers, housing complexes, and barbershops. Our Community Health Team has reached vulnerable populations by administering COVID-19 vaccines at various mobile clinics throughout Anne Arundel and Prince George’s Counties.

“Since the mission of Luminis Health is to enhance the health of the people and communities we serve, our Community Health Team is committed to meeting people where they are,” said Chris Crabbs, director of community health for Luminis Health. “We know first-hand that the COVID-19 vaccine saves lives and our mobile vaccine clinics will continue well into 2022.”

Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center and Luminis Health Doctors Community Medical Center are experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases. As of this week, both hospitals have more than 70 patients battling COVID-19. “Our hospitals are near capacity. In fact, hospitalizations have doubled in the past month,” said Dr. Stephen Selinger, chief medical officer for Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center. “The vast majority of our hospitalizations are unvaccinated patients. It is crucial for more people to get vaccinated and boosted.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that Americans 16 years and older get a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine if they are at least six months after their initial vaccination series.

“With a positivity rate surging in Maryland, now more than ever, people need to get a booster shot,” said Dr. Sunil Madan, chief medical officer at Luminis Health Doctors Community Medical Center. “A booster will help provide additional protection against COVID-19 and will minimize symptoms, as well as the severity of the disease if infected.”

Luminis Health is hosting mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics throughout Anne Arundel and Prince George’s Counties. Click here to find the one closest to you.

