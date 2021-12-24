Lots of Fun in Annapolis Leading to the Military Bowl

The Military Bowl Foundation will continue its partnership with Katcef Brothers Inc., providing excellent opportunities for fans to enjoy themselves throughout the weekend leading up to the Military Bowl presented by Peraton, benefiting the USO.

“Katcef Brothers has been a terrific partner of the Military Bowl since the game moved to Annapolis in 2013,” Military Bowl President & Executive Director Steve Beck said. “We are so appreciative of Katcef Brothers securing the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales for the Military Bowl Parade, as well as their support with all of our events on Military Bowl Eve and gameday.”

On the day before the Bowl, Katcef Brothers helps organize the Military Bowl Pub Crawl and Miracle on Annapolis Street, a street festival in West Annapolis featuring the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales.

On the morning of the Bowl, Katcef Brothers helps organize the Military Bowl Tailgate Festival, providing Budweiser Build-a-Bars and additional logistical support. The Military Bowl Parade features the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales as well as several Budweiser-themed entries and the winners of the Who’s Your Hero?promotion that the Military Bowl and Katcef Brothers run to recognize the unsung heroes in the community.

“Participating in the Military Bowl and all of the activities surrounding the game is a wonderful way to show our commitment to the nation’s valiant service members while also supporting the Annapolis community that we have called home since 1933,” said Neal Katcef, President and Owner of Katcef Brothers. “It is always a thrill to see the Clydesdales lead the Military Bowl Parade through historic downtown and we very much enjoy being a part of the festivities.”

This year’s Military Bowl presented by Peraton, benefiting the USO, matches Boston College and East Carolina on Monday, December 27, kicking off at 2:30 p.m. ET and televised on ESPN. Tickets are on sale now. Proceeds from the Bowl benefit the USO and Patriot Point, the Military Bowl Foundation’s retreat for wounded, ill and injured service members, their families and caregivers.

