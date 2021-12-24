Lots of Excitement Leading into The Military Bowl

The Military Bowl presented by Peraton, benefiting the USO, will hold a series of events for fans leading up to the kickoff of the 2021 Military Bowl at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on Monday, December 27.

Fans coming to Maryland’s capital city can attend a variety of events that are free and open to the public, beginning with Military Bowl Eve on Sunday, December 26:

A Miracle on Annapolis Street runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales visiting West Annapolis for a festival that includes food and beverages available for purchase, music, games, and more.

The Military Bowl Scavenger Hunt takes place in Downtown Annapolis with galleries and other businesses welcoming visitors to discover fun-filled facts about the city that served as the United States’ capital in 1783 and 1784.

The Military Bowl Pub Crawl begins at 4 p.m., with participating bars and restaurants featuring Budweiser and happy hour specials, plus cool giveaways and lots of fun.

On game day, Monday, December 27, the Military Bowl Tailgate Festival kicks things off at 9 a.m. in the stadium parking lot, with music, military displays, and more, plus food and beverages available for purchase.

Also, the Military Bowl Parade steps off from City Dock at 10 a.m. and travels through historic downtown to the stadium, featuring Medal of Honor Recipients, the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales, university marching bands and spirit squads, pageant winners, community groups, youth football teams and more.

“Military Bowl fans once again can expect plenty of engaging and fun experiences leading up to the game,” Military Bowl President & Executive Director Steve Beck said. “Annapolis is a terrific destination and host city for the Bowl. We are certain our guests will enjoy their trip.”

This year’s Military Bowl presented by Peraton, benefiting the USO, will be held on Monday, December 27, kicking off at 2:30 p.m. ET and televised on ESPN. Tickets are on sale now. The game once again will match teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference and the American Athletic Conference. Proceeds from the Bowl benefit the USO and Patriot Point, the Military Bowl Foundation’s retreat for wounded, ill and injured service members, their families and caregivers.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Annapolis Gives, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB, Sports