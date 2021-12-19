Look If You Dare — The 2021 14th Annual Santa Speedo Run (Photos–NSFA*)

The 14th Annual Santa Speedo Run happened on Saturday, December 18th with more than 100 generous people who were clad in various interpretations of speedos and having fun on a balmy Annapolis Saturday.

This event is not a bizarre ritual of sorts, but one from the heart. Founded by Eddie McGowan 14 years ago, it is a way to raise funds to make the Holidays a bit brighter for children in need. And to blow off some much-needed stress leading into the Holidays. The “run” has been held in blizzards, downpours, and outright balmy weather and always ends in a party!

Participants and gawkers alike are asked to bring toys that are usually donated locally in our own community. However, this year, in light of the recent tornadoes in Kentucky, all toys are being sent to the town of Breman (population 350) which was essentially wiped out. The gifts were loaded on a truck yesterday afternoon and are making their way south.

Eddie was also the founder of the Annapolis Irish Festival, Unfortunately, Eddie passed away in February of 2018 ALS. His family and friends have been carrying on his tradition of giving back to the community by continuing the Annapolis Irish Fest, The Annapolis Santa Speedo Run, and by establishing the Eddie McGowan Foundation.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

*NOT SUITABLE FOR ANYTHING :)

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB