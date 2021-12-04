THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
Local Business Spotlight : Reminiscent Luxe Candle Lounge

| December 04, 2021, 12:00 PM

Today marks the grand opening of Reminiscent Luxe Candle Lounge.  What’s a candle lounge you ask?  Well we did too so we sat down with Ashley Scales to find out.

Turns out it is one of the coolest new places in Annapolis where you can buy candles…or perhaps sit down and make them yourself…or perhaps craft a holiday wreath…or learn how to make a charcuterie (easier spelled than said as far as I am concerned).  It all flows back to the comforts of home.

The scents and the sounds. Ashley is a child of the 80s and 90s so R&B and Hip Hop play a part in the marketing as each candle comes with a curated playlist of the perfect music to play as the candle burns.

I picked up a pair before they were open and I am loving the scents!

Check them out for a limited time (it’s a long-ish term pop-up) at the Annapolis Town Center right under Target and directly across the street from True Food Kitchen!

Have a listen, and then go shop. Perfect gifts for anyone!

