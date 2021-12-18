THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
Local Business Spotlight: Davy Dance Academy

| December 18, 2021, 12:00 PM

 

Very few of these spotlights uncover a fact that absolutely stuns me; but Michelle Davy, owner of the Davy Dance Academy did just that! No spoilers here, you need to listen!

But fresh off of her graduation from the Anne Arundel Economic Development Corp’s IVP Program, we wanted to stop by and learn about her experience with that program and a whole lot about this 10-year old business in Cape St. Claire!

Michelle began her dance career at age 2 and it continued, quite literally, throughout her life culminating in opening and owning her own dance studio with an incredibly talented faculty. Jazz, tap, ballet, modern, hip hop, Irish…you name it, and the Davy Dance Academy likely teaches it.

I have to say, there’s a lot I learned in this one!

Have a listen!

