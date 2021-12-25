THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Local Business Spotlight: Crusaders 4 Change

| December 25, 2021, 12:00 PM

 

After a career in the Federal government, Shay Cook realized she needed to follow and continue her vision to help others.  And in 2016, she did just that when she founded Crusaders 4 Change.

One of the most critical aspects of life is managing your money. And while financial advisers will help you grow your wealth, Shay found the basics were missing. She is now an Accredited Financial Counselor and a Financial Fitness Coach ready to make sure everyone’s fiscal plan is fit.

Shay is also one of the most recent graduates of Anne Arundel Economic Development Corp’s Inclusive Ventures Program (IVP).

Have a listen!

Links:

Where to find the DNB...

Tags: ,

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Podcast, Post To FB

About the Author - John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for nearly 25 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter rss feed

«
»
Hospice of the Chesapeake