THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Local Business Spotlight: Bay Ridge Wine & Spirits

| December 11, 2021, 12:00 PM

Bay Ridge Wine & Spirits was busy while we all were hunkering down last year. They opened a new store on Kent Island and helped three other businesses raise $30,000 for our local schools! And embracing the touchless world we find ourselves in, they have launched a new program to shop with their new app!

We wanted to check in with the owner, Dave Marberger to see what was new and his news did not disappoint. Market Watch honored Bay Ridge Wine & Spirits as a top retailer in the United States which was a goal (dream?) since the store opened back in 1991.

Have a listen as we catch up on what’s new and exciting, including when their incredibly popular Customer Appreciation Sale might return!

LINKS:

Where to find the DNB...

Tags: ,

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Podcast, Post To FB

About the Author - John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for nearly 25 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter rss feed

«
»
Hospice of the Chesapeake