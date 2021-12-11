Local Business Spotlight: Bay Ridge Wine & Spirits

Bay Ridge Wine & Spirits was busy while we all were hunkering down last year. They opened a new store on Kent Island and helped three other businesses raise $30,000 for our local schools! And embracing the touchless world we find ourselves in, they have launched a new program to shop with their new app!

We wanted to check in with the owner, Dave Marberger to see what was new and his news did not disappoint. Market Watch honored Bay Ridge Wine & Spirits as a top retailer in the United States which was a goal (dream?) since the store opened back in 1991.

Have a listen as we catch up on what’s new and exciting, including when their incredibly popular Customer Appreciation Sale might return!

