Leadership Anne Arundel Looking For Next Neighborhood Leadership Academy Class!

Leadership Anne Arundel (LAA), the premier leadership training and networking institute in Anne Arundel County, has announced the call for applications for the Neighborhood Leadership Academy Class of 2022.

The purpose of the Neighborhood Leadership Academy (NLA) is to ensure that grassroots emerging leaders can access the leadership training and development needed to have an impact on the critical issues affecting the quality of their lives and communities. The program provides interactive, hands-on training for participants on how to identify and assess community needs; to work with, engage and lead other citizens; and to better understand and gain access to existing resources and decision-makers affecting their communities. The class meets for six sessions over six months (3 weekday nights/3 Saturdays).

NLA focuses on strategically recruiting individuals who are interested in tackling challenges in their communities throughout the county and preparing them to engage on issues that matter to them, thereby improving the quality of life for all residents of Anne Arundel County.

The NLA program is offered at no charge to the participants, assisted, in part, by the Jerome S. & Grace H. Murray Foundation and Anne Arundel County and Arundel Community Development Services, Inc. through the County Executive’s Community Support Grant.

NLA participants are selected based on their sincere concern for the county, and on their commitment to making a difference in their community. The next NLA Class will begin in January 2022. In June 2022, LAA will graduate 20-25 community leaders.

The deadline for applications is December 15, 2021. More information and the online application can be found at https://www.leadershipaa.org/NLA

