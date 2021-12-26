Just A Few More Days To Get Health Insurance Starting on January 1

Marylanders have a few days left to enroll in health coverage that begins Jan. 1, 2022 on the state’s health insurance marketplace, Maryland Health Connection.

This year, open enrollment through Maryland Health Connection runs a month longer than in recent years. Maryland residents can enroll in a private health insurance plan until Jan. 15, 2022. Those who enroll by Dec. 31, 2021, will have coverage beginning Jan. 1, 2022. Anyone who enrolls during the first two weeks of January will have coverage beginning Feb. 1, 2022.

“New federal and state laws offer financial help for those who did not qualify in the past,” said Michele Eberle, executive director of the Maryland Health Benefit Exchange. “More than three-quarters of those who already have enrolled qualified for savings on their 2022 plans.”

There is also a new state subsidy to lower costs for enrollees between 18 and 34. More than 45,000 young adults have enrolled in private coverage for 2022 since Nov. 1. And two-thirds of them have qualified for the additional subsidy to lower their monthly bills about $36 on average.

This enrollment period is for private health plans only. Those who qualify for Medicaid may enroll any time of year.

Shop and enroll online at MarylandHealthConnection.gov or with our mobile app. For free help from a navigator or broker, visit https://www.marylandhealthconnection.gov/find-help/ or call Maryland Health Connection at 855-642-8572.

