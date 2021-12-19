Iron Maidens, The Bacon Brothers, and Art Sherrod Jr. Coming to Rams Head On Stage (Not All At Once Thankfully)

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

The Bacon Brothers

Wednesday, April 6

6pm & 9pm | $49.50

The Bacon Brothers

Friday, April 8

6:30pm & 9:30pm | $45

Iron Maidens & Burning Witches

Wednesday, May 11

8pm | $39.50

John 5 w. The Haxans

Sunday, May 15

8pm | $31.50

Security Project

Friday, May 20

8pm | $35

Art Sherrod Jr

Saturday, June 11

8pm | $39.50

*On Sale Thursday, December 16 @ 12pm

UPCOMING SHOWS:

12/19 A Very Maysa Christmas

12/20 Peter Mayer

12/21 Puddles Pity Party w. Dave Hill

12/21 Rams Head Presents Marshall Tucker Band at Maryland Hall (Rescheduled from 10/25/21)

12/22 Damien Escobar: 25 Days of Christmas Tour

12/23 Slim Man

12/26 Jimmie’s Chicken Shack w. Skribe

12/27 Stephen Kellogg

12/30 The Seldom Scene

12/31 Sweet Leda & Mama’s Black Sheep New Year’s Eve Dance Party

01/02 Last Train Home w. Thomm Jutz

01/06 Terrapin: The Ultimate Grateful Dead Experience

01/07 Colin Quinn: The Last Best Hope Tour

01/08 Eaglemania: The World’s Greatest Eagles Tribute Band

01/11 Jocelyn & Chris

01/12 Satisfaction: The International Rolling Stones Show

01/13 Heidi Newfield (formerly of Trick Pony)

01/14 Voices of Motown

01/15 N.E.W. Athens Performing the Music of R.E.M.

01/16 Billy Gilman w. JD Eicher

01/19 Albert Lee

01/20 KICK: The INXS Experience

01/21 The Dirty Grass Players w. Jakob’s Ferry Stragglers

01/22 Keb’ Mo’ w. The Brother Brothers

01/25 Yarn

01/26 Peter Yarrow of Peter, Paul & Mary

01/27 Cash Unchained: The Ultimate Johnny Cash Experience

01/28 Major Mit: Music Man’s A Different Breed

01/29 Blue Miracle

01/30 Comedian Jeff Richards

01/31 Mike Dawes & Yasmin Williams

For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Businesses, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT, NEWS, Post To FB