Iron Maidens, The Bacon Brothers, and Art Sherrod Jr. Coming to Rams Head On Stage (Not All At Once Thankfully)
Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
The Bacon Brothers
Wednesday, April 6
6pm & 9pm | $49.50
The Bacon Brothers
Friday, April 8
6:30pm & 9:30pm | $45
Iron Maidens & Burning Witches
Wednesday, May 11
8pm | $39.50
John 5 w. The Haxans
Sunday, May 15
8pm | $31.50
Security Project
Friday, May 20
8pm | $35
Art Sherrod Jr
Saturday, June 11
8pm | $39.50
*On Sale Thursday, December 16 @ 12pm
UPCOMING SHOWS:
12/19 A Very Maysa Christmas
12/20 Peter Mayer
12/21 Puddles Pity Party w. Dave Hill
12/21 Rams Head Presents Marshall Tucker Band at Maryland Hall (Rescheduled from 10/25/21)
12/22 Damien Escobar: 25 Days of Christmas Tour
12/23 Slim Man
12/26 Jimmie’s Chicken Shack w. Skribe
12/27 Stephen Kellogg
12/30 The Seldom Scene
12/31 Sweet Leda & Mama’s Black Sheep New Year’s Eve Dance Party
01/02 Last Train Home w. Thomm Jutz
01/06 Terrapin: The Ultimate Grateful Dead Experience
01/07 Colin Quinn: The Last Best Hope Tour
01/08 Eaglemania: The World’s Greatest Eagles Tribute Band
01/11 Jocelyn & Chris
01/12 Satisfaction: The International Rolling Stones Show
01/13 Heidi Newfield (formerly of Trick Pony)
01/14 Voices of Motown
01/15 N.E.W. Athens Performing the Music of R.E.M.
01/16 Billy Gilman w. JD Eicher
01/19 Albert Lee
01/20 KICK: The INXS Experience
01/21 The Dirty Grass Players w. Jakob’s Ferry Stragglers
01/22 Keb’ Mo’ w. The Brother Brothers
01/25 Yarn
01/26 Peter Yarrow of Peter, Paul & Mary
01/27 Cash Unchained: The Ultimate Johnny Cash Experience
01/28 Major Mit: Music Man’s A Different Breed
01/29 Blue Miracle
01/30 Comedian Jeff Richards
01/31 Mike Dawes & Yasmin Williams
For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com
Category: Businesses, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT, NEWS, Post To FB