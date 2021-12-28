In-Person Choral Singing for Adults 55+ Returns to Annapolis

Annapolis older adults who love to sing can join together in person when Encore Creativity for Older Adults, America’s largest choral organization for adults over 55, returns for the winter/spring session of its Annapolis East Encore Chorale, a local choral group that sings a fun and eclectic mix of music in many styles and from many different eras, and Encore ROCKS Annapolis, a rock & roll chorus that takes singers back to their favorite hits from the 50s through the 80s.

Encore is accepting registration now for its 15-week sessions that begin the second week in January 2022. Jeanne Kelly, Founder of Encore Creativity for Older Adults, will conduct the Annapolis East Encore Chorale, and Jeffrey Dokken, a longtime Encore conductor and also the Music Director and Conductor of the Symphony Orchestra of Northern Virginia, will conduct Encore ROCKS Annapolis. No auditions are necessary. Encore’s mission is to provide accessible arts education and performance opportunities for older adults regardless of ability or experience.

For those who prefer to sing virtually, Encore is also offering its popular Encore University, a comprehensive online program of singing plus enrichment courses in music history, music theory, dance and movement classes and more. Participants can combine an in-person program with online classes for a full musical experience.

“Singing is so uplifting for older adults, especially those who live alone, and we are thrilled to be back in Annapolis with both our in-person and online programs,” said Joshua Vickery, CEO of Encore Creativity for Older Adults, an Annapolis based non-profit organization celebrating its 15th anniversary in 2022.

Annapolis East Encore Chorale will meet at Woods Memorial Presbyterian Church, 611 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd., Severna Park, on Mondays, beginning January 10th, 2022 from 2:00 to 3:30 p.m. Encore ROCKS Annapolis will meet on Tuesdays, from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Maryland Hall, 801 Chase St.

Tuition is $190.00 per person for each 15-week in-person program Tuition for the 10-week all-inclusive online program with up to 150 classes is $185.00 per semester per person. Encore will follow all City, State and Federal Covid-19 guidelines. For more information and registration, visit www.encorecreativity.org or call 301-261-5747.

Founded in 2007, Encore Creativity for Older Adults has more than 1,500 singers in 26 in-person ensembles across the nation, including Chorales and ROCKS programs and Sentimental Journey Singers, a choir for those with early Alzheimer’s and memory impairments, a vibrant online university, plus summer camp, winter retreat and travel abroad programs.

