Hospice of the Chesapeake Welcomes Two New Executives

Hospice of the Chesapeake has announced two new leaders have joined the nonprofit’s executive team this year. Gerald Hill is the organization’s new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), and Rebecca Miller is its new Chief Clinical Officer (CCO).

Hill has been with the organization since April and is taking on the role previously held by Michael Brady, who became President and CEO at the beginning of the 2021. As CFO, Hill leads a team dedicated to increasing productivity, reducing organizational expenses, improving utilization of technology, and growing the financial strength of the nonprofit organization. Hill has 25 years of healthcare experience and held positions of increasing responsibility with Trinity Health at Home, Hospice Savannah, and St Joseph’s/Candler Health System prior to joining Hospice of the Chesapeake. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Texas Tech University and is currently pursuing his MBA studies.

Miller joined the organization in October as CCO, a newly created role that reflects the growth of the nonprofit’s traditional hospice program as well as its expansion of clinical teams to serve patients and families in Charles County after the October 2020 merger with Hospice of Charles County. As COO, Miller will lead the hospice clinical leadership team with a focus on quality patient care and innovative care solutions.

Miller, a licensed clinical social worker, earned both her Bachelors and Masters of Social Work degrees from the University of Illinois, Chicago. Her 23 years of hospice experience includes serving as Chief Operating Officer for Rainbow Hospice and Palliative Care in Illinois and HopeHealth in Rhode Island and most recently, Illinois Director of Hospice Operations with Advocate Aurora Health Care.

Welcoming Hill and Miller whose experiences purposefully align with the goals and mission of this much-respected organization comes at a critical time in its 42-year history. “We are caring for more hospice and supportive care patients than we have ever cared for in our history while emerging from a global pandemic,” Brady said. “Having Gerald and Becky bring their decades of expertise in the healthcare and hospice industry to this community’s hometown hospice will allow us to further embrace expansion and enhancement of hospice, supportive and bereavement care for individuals and families in Anne Arundel, Charles, and Prince George’s counties.”

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS