Still Time To Grab a Bottle of Galway Bay’s Egg Nog for Christmas and New Year’s

The annual shipment of Galway Bay Egg Nog has just arrived from Ireland, and is now available at four locations;in Annapolis,in Severna Park,in Galesville, andin Davidsonville. This year the restaurants have also added the convenience of ordering and paying for egg nog online , for quick pick up at the restaurant hostess stand. It is available by the bottle, half case, and case with discounts given for bulk orders.

And new this year! Ice Cream!

Introducing Galway Bay Irish Egg Nog Ice Cream. Crafted with Galways’s authentic Irish Egg Nog by our very own Always

Ice Cream Company. For sale at all locations in 12oz cartons. This ice cream contains alcohol, so you must be 21 or older to purchase! Pick up a carton at Galway Bay, Killarney House, Brian Boru, or Pirate’s Cove.

The Egg Nog Story:

Anthony Clarke, co-owner of the Irish Restaurant Group explains, “Nearly ten years ago Galway Bay was introduced to a blended Irish Egg nog that matched with the uniqueness of what we do as an Irish Restaurant in America, unfortunately, they stopped making it after the second year that we began to buy it. We loved the idea of this product and spent the next three years working on creating our own version of the Egg Nog with the Irish Distillery “Terra Liquors” located in County Cavan just outside of Dublin. Terra distills and blends many famous Irish whiskeys and cream liquors that are distributed all over the world.”

Working with their tasting scientist they tried many samples traveling back and forth to Ireland until they got the recipe just right. And they have now been importing this blended recipe for the last 7 years and sharing it with their customers throughout the winter season.

What makes this egg nog special is not just the Irish whiskey, but the blending of real Irish cream and vanilla flavorings in the right proportions that delivers that mellow, warm, comforting experience every time you take a sip.

Enjoy this treasured creation and help spread the word about this unique Irish gift brought to you by Galway Bay, Annapolis.

So there you have it. With the holiday season in full swing, we all could use a little Egg Nog!

Hey, have a listen as we speak with Anthony Clarke and Sean Lynch all about just how this came to be, and the inside scoop!

