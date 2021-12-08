THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
GNO at Homestead Gardens TONIGHT

| December 08, 2021, 10:43 AM

Homestead Gardens is ready to shine this holiday season as they have for the past 48-years. Will you be there?  We’ve rounded up several of their signature events that should be on your calendar!

Girls Night Out (December 8th | 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm)

Save the date for the ever-popular Homestead Garden’s Girl’s Night Out!

Grab your gal pals and head to Homestead! Sample, Shop, Sip & Stroll thru their showroom, greenhouse, and nursery–all magically decorated for the holidays. Enjoy savory samplings and libations as you stroll through thirty themed Christmas trees, finding inspiration for home decor, gifting, and holiday traditions both new and old.

This event will take place in all three locations–Davidsonville, Severna Park, and Smyrna.

