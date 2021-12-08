Foreplay at Rams Head On Stage? Absolutely! And Jesse Cook Too!
Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
MELANIN IV: feat. Lala Ri from RuPaul’s Drag Race
Saturday, February 5
6pm & 9pm| $30 Advance / $40 Day of Show
Hollis Brown w. Sweet Leda
Sunday, February 6
7:30pm | $20 Advance / $25 Day of Show
Foreplay: A Tribute to 70s Rock – 10th Annual Heart Health Benefit
Saturday, February 12
8pm | $42.50
PM Reunion feat. Peter Mayer, Jim Mayer & Roger Guth
Tuesday, February 15
8pm | $35 – $45
*VIP Add-On available for an after-show M&G
Tommy Castro & The Painkillers 30th Anniversary Tour feat. special guest Deanna Bogart
Friday, April 1
8pm | $35
Mike Zito & Albert Castiglia
Tuesday, April 5
8pm | $26.50
Tuba Skinny
Wednesday, May 25
8pm | $22.50
Jesse Cook
Saturday, June 18
8pm | $47.50
*ON SALE FRIDAY, Dec. 10th at 12pm
UPCOMING SHOWS:
12/09 David Bromberg Quintet w. Danny Burns
12/10 – 12/12 Carbon Leaf
12/12 Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes
12/13 Tommy Emmanuel w. Andy McKee
12/16 Nick Perri w. Walt Lafty
12/17 Billy Price Band & Gabe Stillman Band
12/18 A Very Merry Drag Brunch
12/18 Paula Poundstone
12/19 A Very Maysa Christmas
12/20 Peter Mayer
12/21 Puddles Pity Party w. Dave Hill
12/21 Rams Head Presents Marshall Tucker Band at Maryland Hall (Rescheduled from 10/25/21)
12/22 Damien Escobar: 25 Days of Christmas Tour
12/23 Slim Man
12/26 Jimmie’s Chicken Shack w. Skribe
12/27 Stephen Kellogg
12/30 The Seldom Scene
12/31 Sweet Leda & Mama’s Black Sheep New Year’s Eve Dance Party
01/02 Last Train Home w. Thomm Jutz
01/06 Terrapin: The Ultimate Grateful Dead Experience
01/07 Colin Quinn: The Last Best Hope Tour
01/08 Eaglemania: The World’s Greatest Eagles Tribute Band
01/11 Jocelyn & Chris
01/12 Satisfaction: The International Rolling Stones Show
01/13 Heidi Newfield (formerly of Trick Pony)
01/14 Voice of Motown
01/15 N.E.W. Athens Performing the Music of R.E.M.
01/16 Billy Gilman w. JD Eicher
01/19 Albert Lee
01/20 KICK: The INXS Experience
01/21 The Dirty Grass Players w. Jakob’s Ferry Stragglers
01/22 Keb’ Mo’ w. The Brother Brothers
01/25 Yarn
01/26 Peter Yarrow of Peter, Paul & Mary
01/27 Cash Unchained: The Ultimate Johnny Cash Experience
01/28 Major Mit: Music Man’s A Different Breed
01/29 Blue Miracle
01/30 Comedian Jeff Richards
01/31 Mike Dawes & Yasmin Williams
For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com
