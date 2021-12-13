Exploring the Different Forms of Blackjack

Blackjack is one of those casino games that has gone beyond the usual parameters of gambling. It has revolutionized the business and set up a unique culture with the numeric ‘21’ being highly decorated. Blackjack has not only turned out to be a huge success for the gambling business but its cultural importance can also be seen in the form of movies and TV shows that are either centered around it or at least feature it in some capacity or the other.

Thanks to this huge success, the game has been converted to produce numerous forms and today, we are going to be talking about a few of them. So keep on reading to know more about the different forms of blackjack

Classic Blackjack

Classic Blackjack has been the most preferred choice for all players and it is also the one where they decide to implement a proper blackjack strategy. As the most famous type of blackjack, it has remained in the business for a long time and has regularly seen new players emerge into the scene.

A low house edge and easy-to-understand rules are said to be the main factors that constantly attract new players. While the house edge remains at 0.5% and is one of the lowest in the casino business, the rules are also simple wherein you try to reach 21.

By receiving two cards, you either have the option to ask for more (hit) or keep the current cards (stay) in a bid to compete against the dealer and reach 21. If you or the dealer gets cards that equal more than 21, then it is known as a ‘bust’ and you would lose the hand.

European Blackjack

A European version of blackjack also makes it to the list just like how we have a European version of roulette. In this version, the odds are slightly better and is commonly played with two decks of cards. Since the rest either uses a half-dozen or more decks, using two decks makes things a lot more predictable.

Apart from that, there are other differences like players doubling down on 9, 10, or 11 (because those are the rules) a game between the dealer and player will most commonly either see a tie or a push and the house edge comes close to 0.39%.

Due to all these differences, European Blackjack is quite different from its American counterpart, and although everyone plays the American version in places like Maryland, getting a chance to play European Blackjack should not be missed.

Perfect Pairs Blackjack

It’s easy to play and understand Perfect Pairs Blackjack because the rules are similar to classic blackjack with one difference coming into the mix. At the start of the game, players have the chance to make extra side bets and these bets are a gamble on whether or not the first two cards that are dealt will be the same number.

So if your cards are any two of the same value indicating a similarity in either the face card or number, you will get paid 5:1. On the other hand, if the similarity lies with both the colour and value but a different suit, you will receive 10:1. But if it is the jackpot that you are aiming for, then two cards of the same rank and suit are what you need.

While perfect pair blackjack has a lot of similarities with the classic version of blackjack, it becomes different by adding the opportunity to find the perfect pair. A little risky but different and unique.

Face Up 21

Face Up 21 is generally known as the only version of blackjack that gives some insight to the players and takes away the same from the dealers. In this version of blackjack, the dealer’s cards are always dealt face up and that helps players understand the path that they need to take. <

However, there are also disadvantages because if the dealer, who is on soft 17, beats player blackjack, then the game pays evenly and players can only double down on 9, 10, and 11. So understand these rules and then look towards playing Face Up 21.

