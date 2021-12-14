Escape The Holidays on Mt. Frostbite and Save 20% at Mission Escape Rooms

Mission Escape Rooms has unveiled a brand new holiday-themed room this season – Cabin Fever – at its Arundel Mills location.

The Cabin Fever room leaves guests at a winter cabin getaway on Mount Frostbite, a resort where families would travel for the winter holidays. Upon arrival, guests discover there was a snowstorm the night before that has cut off all power. Guests will need to figure out how to restore the power and call for help before frostbite sets in. A trip to Mount Frostbite is one holiday getaway that guests are certain not to forget.

Seeking adventure beyond Mount Frostbite? Mission Escape Rooms has an additional ten rooms across its three locations: Downtown Annapolis, Waugh Chapel, and Arundel Mills. Other room themes include Once Upon a Crime, The Curse of the Winter Witch, and Mad Dog’s Speakeasy.

Escape Rooms are the perfect venue for gathering with families and friends this holiday season. In addition, Mission Escape Rooms is perfectly suited to host your holiday party or corporate event, with numerous private venues available. Please email [email protected] to plan your next event.

Use promo code ALLANNAPOLIS for 20% OFF your next escape room experience. Visit missionescaperooms.com to book your holiday experience.

*Promo code cannot be applied to any additional promotions. Offer expires on 12/31/2021

