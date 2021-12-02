Elvia Thompson, Co-Founder of Annapolis Green, Stepping Aside

Elvia Thompson, Co-founder and President of Annapolis Green has announced that she will step back from day-to-day management of the local nonprofit after a remarkable 15 years.

“On January 1, I’ll turn over the day-to-day reins of Annapolis Green to the capable hands of my Co-founder, Lynne Forsman, and our new Executive Director, Maggie Hughes,” she said. “Fifteen years ago, Lynne and I embarked on a journey to shine light on the fact that protecting the environment is about protecting us – our health and our prosperity. I’m so proud of what we have accomplished.”

Thompson said she and Forsman, and the Annapolis Green Board of Directors, are confident that Annapolis Green will continue to thrive and grow with the new, youthful vibe Hughes brings to the organization. Forsman will continue in her role as Co-founder, providing institutional knowledge and enthusiasm for this new chapter.

“It seems like yesterday when we began creating momentum offering fun and engaging ways to bring local environmental efforts together and to the community’s forefront. Our unique personalities and talents made us a terrific partnership and things just took off. And in a blink, it was 15 years!” said Forsman. “It’s wonderful to now be experiencing a similar synergy with Maggie!”

“It’s been a joy to do this work for the past 15 years. It’s never really been work. Instead, it’s been a calling and a passion.”

Hughes, an Eastern Shore native, brings a personal commitment to environmental protection in this region as well as 10 years of environmental nonprofit experience with proven management skills and fundraising strategies.

“I’m in awe of the work that Annapolis Green has done over the last 15 years and I’m excited to dive right in!”

Thompson said she hopes to move on to work on state, national, and global aspects of the Climate Crisis, possibly in the area of electric vehicle adoption policy.

