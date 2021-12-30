Disaster Grants Approved for Residents Impacted by September’s EF2 Tornado

Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley and County Executive Steuart Pittman received confirmation that the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) will be revising disaster loan criteria to make grants available to victims of the September 1 EF2 tornado that touched down in Annapolis and Southern Anne Arundel County. The funding was previously available only as low-interest loans.

“I want to thank Governor Hogan for listening and acting when we asked that residents and businesses impacted by the tornado be offered not only loans but also grants, to assist their recovery. These grants, along with the assistance that our County departments have provided, will help those impacted as we continue to rebuild from the devastating impacts of the storm.”

“These grants will have a profound impact on the ability of our Parole residents to be able to rebuild their homes and businesses and finally be able to restore some normalcy to their lives,” said Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley. “I am grateful to Gov. Larry Hogan and DHCD for working with our Office of Emergency Management and leaders in the impacted communities to make this happen.”

To apply for a disaster relief grant, fill in a disaster relief application on the DHCD website.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Annapolis Gives, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB