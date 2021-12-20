Developing and Protecting Green Spaces for Communities in Annapolis

Enhancing Parks and Gardens with Landscaping

Maryland state government has recently announced that funds of over $60 million will be invested in revitalization programs throughout the state. The money will be used to support a range of projects focusing on economic and community development. In Baltimore City, one initiative will help to create affordable housing and more green spaces, while in Annapolis, residents will benefit from the refurbishment of a waterfront park. As well as the addition of more urban green spaces, Anne Arundel County’s updated Green Infrastructure Master Plan will also protect existing natural areas . Access to outdoor green spaces promotes physical and mental wellbeing and parks and gardens are important locations for everyday community life. From the incorporation of dog walking parks in new city apartments to the conservation of forests in rural areas, communities in Annapolis will benefit from greater access to well-maintained outdoor spaces.

To ensure all residents in the state have equal access to the benefits that green spaces provide, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources has worked together with the University of Maryland School of Public Health to create a tool to map park equity. This can help planners to decide areas in need of enhancement and where new parks should be created. Almost $500,000 of the funding from the Maryland government will be put towards the upgrade of a public water access park in Annapolis which has fallen into disrepair. After replacing existing structures within the park, it will be further enhanced with new lighting and signage together with hardscaping, groundskeeping and new planting. Whether in public parks or private gardens, commercial landscaping helps to blend developments with their natural surroundings and provides attractive green locations for both residents and visitors to enjoy.

Providing Amenities and Outdoor Space for Modern Living

Outdoor space and room to exercise have become increasingly important elements of modern living, and more new apartment buildings are including communal gardens and gyms for the use of their tenants. As well as high-end designs and layouts, one luxury development in Annapolis provides apartment residents with a range of amenities for relaxation and exercise including a saltwater pool and fitness center. Residents with pets can even enjoy a park dedicated to dogs and plenty of space for walks.

Protecting the Natural Environment and Infrastructure

As well as creating new urban developments with more green spaces, Anne Arundel County is refining a Green Infrastructure Master Plan with the aim of protecting natural environmental assets in the region. While the plan supports the maintenance of a healthy and sustainable natural environment, preserving the county’s green infrastructure of natural forests, wetlands fields and public parks also contributes to the social and economic wellbeing of local residents and visitors to the area.

Greater access to green spaces is beneficial to the health and wellbeing of any population. With state funding and ambitious plans for green initiatives, the residents of Annapolis will be able to enjoy more outdoor amenities, landscaped parks and protected natural environments.

Category: Local News, NEWS