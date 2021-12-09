December 9, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Kids Lost a Lot in Pandemic. Realtors Rock Harvest for the Hungry. Mission Escape Room Discount. Midnight Madness Shenanigans!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…The State Board of Education says kids lost a lot during the pandemic. Hogan names a new Maryland Autism Coordinator. Realtors in Anne Arundel County crushed it for the Anne Arundel County Food Bank. Mission Escape Rooms opens a new room and says you can save 20% through the end of the year with the code ALLANNAPOLIS. It is Midnight Madness (round 2) and we will be hiding more than $200 with of Mother’s Peninsula Grille gift cards around town–follow @eyeonannapolis on Twitter for the clues!

It’s Thursday, which means that Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with your Maker Minutes with great ideas to work out your mind and hone your skills.

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it’s Thursday, December 9th, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Sixteen more shopping days until Christmas–just sayin’. Hey, so how did you all … or for you Pittsburg people .. yinz… like the Annapolis After Dark music segment with Beeper Buzz? Send me some feedback– it’s how we get better–hopefully. OK, we do have some news, so let’s get into it, shall we?

Well, this first story should not be a surprise to .. well anyone. The State Department of Education says that the pandemic has caused learning loss among students statewide. The results are preliminary but they say there were declines in English, language arts, math, and kindergarten readiness. Statewide tests for grades 3-8 showed only 35% meeting English expectations, 39% for science, and 15% for math–ouch. As for kindergarten readiness, only 40% met that expectation. The final report will be released in January, but for now, the State is sending results to districts so they can accelerate learning programs to catch up. I think it will be a while before we are caught up.

This is neat. Governor Hogan has appointed Katie Gandy as the first Statewide Autism Coordinator. It’s a new position designed to enhance outreach and education about autism. Gandy comes from the Howard County Autism Society which she led for three years. A welcome addition.

Congrats and thank you to the Anne Arundel County Association of Realtors. They jumped in headfirst into the Harvest for the Hungry food drive this year and wanted to exceed last year’s haul of 155,000 pounds of food. Well, the trucks were all unloaded and they did. 160,469 of food was brought to the Anne Arundel County Food Bank to be re-distributed to our neighbors in need. The top three realtors were …and they really deserve kudos…Remax Executive at 55,000 pounds, Remax Experience at 49,000, and Keller Williams Flagship at 31,000. Well done!

How’d you like to save 20% off of your fun? Well, listen up. Mission Escape Rooms..here in Annapolis up in Gambrills and over at Arundel Mills gave us a code to use until the end of the year.. all one word and all caps. ALLANNAPOLIS will get 20% off all of your missions. And up at their Arundel Mills location they just opened a new room– Cabin Fever. The story is you heck into a remote hotel on Mount Frostbite and a storm takes out the power. You need to figure out how to restore the power and call for help before you freeze to death! These are a lot of fun..and frustrating as hell for me, but fun nonetheless. Remember use ALLANNAPOLIS and save 20%–and feel free to tell all your friends too!

And tonight. Round 2 of Midnight Madness in downtown Annapolis. The weather looks cool and clear so come on out and shop local. Sip the free drinks, say hello to friends you have not seen in a while, and get into the spirit of the holidays! If you haven’t been downtown–it looks spectacular! Music all over the place..Sons of the Severn will be strolling and caroling, Annapolis School of Rock will be there, Dance Theater of Severna Park, the Old Mill High Steel Drum Band–one of my faves every year, and a bunch more! And if you needed another reason… Mothers Peninsula Grill. I have 10 twenty-five dollar gift cards that I will be hiding all over downtown tomorrow night in a scavenger hunt of sorts. Just follow @eyeonannapolis on Twitter and look for the clues—they will be photos! And a huge thanks to Dave at Mothers for giving them to us! I hope to see you out there tonight and if you see me–please say hello–thinking I may have a very Gaudi yellow Christmas shirt on!

As we begin to wrap.. keep sending me the addresses of these awesome holiday light displays. I am shooting to publish the map about 10 days before Christmas so keep sending them– [email protected]

And finally, up this Saturday on the Local Business Spotlight… Bay Ridge Wine & Spirits with a whole bunch of good news and an announcement. We dropped a beercast last night as well with all sorts of Military Bowl…Miracle on Annapolis Street shenanigans and got some great suggestions for holiday libations!.

It is Thursday so we have Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace with your Maker Minutes. And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather! All of that gets underway in just a bit!

