December 30, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Department of Health Whistleblower. COVID-19 Updates. AACPS Return to School.

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Solar Energy Services because solar should be in your future!

The Kristi Neidhardt Team. If you are looking to buy or sell your home, give Kristi a call at 888-860-7369!

Hospice of the Chesapeake

Today…

Anne Arundel County police are investigating the killing of a man who was shot yesterday in his Glen Burnie apartment building. A whistleblower filed a complaint alleging Maryland health officials failed to alert hundreds of patients of potentially spoiled vaccines. Roughly 1 in every 125 Marylanders, have tested positive for COVID since Dec. 23. Anne Arundel County Public Schools return to school with new guidance. are investigating the killing of a man who was shot yesterday in his Glen Burnie apartment building. A whistleblower filed a complaint alleging Maryland health officials failed to alert hundreds of patients of potentially spoiled vaccines. Roughly 1 in every 125 Marylanders, have tested positive for COVID since Dec. 23.return to school with new guidance.

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am and available wherever you get your podcasts and also on our social media platforms–All Annapolis and Eye On Annapolis (FB) and @eyeonannapolis (TW)

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am. Subscribing is free and the easiest way to make sure you get your news delivered right to your device each day. All the links you need are below!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2021, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Daily News Brief. Good morning, it’s Thursday, December 30th 2021 this is Liz Frenaye and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis

OK let’s get this done! The DNB will not be produced tomorrow or Monday so we can ring in the new year as best we can. But, we do have some news, so let’s get into it, shall we?

Anne Arundel County police are investigating the killing of a man who was shot yesterday in his Glen Burnie apartment building. Officers responded to several reports of shots fired around 12:40 p.m. at the 400 block of Hideaway Loop and discovered a man who suffered gunshot injuries. This is an ongoing investigation. are investigating the killing of a man who was shot yesterday in his Glen Burnie apartment building. Officers responded to several reports of shots fired around 12:40 p.m. at the 400 block of Hideaway Loop and discovered a man who suffered gunshot injuries. This is an ongoing investigation.

A whistleblower filed a complaint with the Office of the Inspector General for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, alleging Maryland health officials failed to alert hundreds of patients of potentially spoiled vaccines. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has advised the state health department to revaccinate the patients who may have gotten ineffective doses, according to emails obtained by The Baltimore Sun. A Maryland Department of Health spokesman said the agency planned to notify vaccine recipients by this week of their need for another shot. It’s not clear when the department notified the CDC, but the shots were administered between July and September.

And Maryland unfortunately broke its COVID-19 numbers yesterday with 10,873 new cases yesterday. There were 2,046 Marylanders hospitalized with COVID yesterday, more than at any other point during the pandemic. This hospitalization rate has forced hospitals to suspend elective surgeries. Governor Hogan advised in a statement to get vaccinated, and get boosted, as well as committing $100 million for hospitals and nursing homes to address urgent staffing needs. Almost 48,000 in Maryland, or roughly 1 in every 125 Marylanders, have tested positive for COVID since Dec. 23

Anne Arundel County Public Schools Superintendent Arlotto released statement regarding the return to school in the new year. All students and teachers will be returning to school, with some new guidance. Following the CDC, those who test positive for COVID-19 will need to isolate for five days and must be symptom-free or have symptoms resolving before returning. There is no early test-out option. They will continue the vaccination or test program for employees and student athletes. The definition of “outbreak” has also changed. In all school settings, a classroom or cohort outbreak is now defined as three or more laboratory-confirmed positive cases in a class or cohort in a 14-day period. Yesterday,Superintendent Arlotto released statement regarding the return to school in the new year. All students and teachers will be returning to school, with some new guidance. Following the CDC, those who test positive for COVID-19 will need to isolate for five days and must be symptom-free or have symptoms resolving before returning. There is no early test-out option. They will continue the vaccination or test program for employees and student athletes. The definition of “outbreak” has also changed. In all school settings, a classroom or cohort outbreak is now defined as three or more laboratory-confirmed positive cases in a class or cohort in a 14-day period.

Be sure to check out EyeOnAnnapolis.net tomorrow at about 1030am. We will have a list of the top 15 news stories of the year and it is really interesting–spoiler…it is NOT COVID. Also one story that didn’t make it but should have!

Well, we know the New Years Eve festivities have been cancelled. But reminder, there will still be the family firework show at 5:30pm, as well as the midnight round of fireworks. If you do decide to head down to City Dock, make sure to bring your mask, and vaccination card, as vendors are expected to ask for both.

Solar Energy Services , and the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company. And that’s it for the news today. But first, a quick thank you to the sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief– The Hospice of the Chesapeake,, and theTeam of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company.

It is Thursday so we have Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace with your Maker Minutes. And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather! All of that gets underway in a bit…but before that, we, John and me– wish you all a very Happy and Safe New Year! That’s it from the New York Studio We’ll be back on Tuesday, in Annapolis, in 2022! Now, hang tight!

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast