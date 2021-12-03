December 3, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Arlotto Out. Annapolis Green Departure. Events Galore!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…Anne Arundel County School Board did not renew Superintendent Arlotto’s contract. Elvia Thompson, co-founder of Annapolis Green is stepping aside. A new luxury apartment in Annapolis. Info on the Inauguration on Monday. Chocolate Binge Festival, Santa Paws, Girls Night Out, Lights on the Bay, Midnight Madness, and more! Update on the local business spotlight for this weekend!

Good morning, it’s Friday, December 3rd, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Here we are…another weekend we made it. And we are heading into the home stretch for the holidays! Did everyone have a blast at Midnight Madness last night? I did. OK, enough of that, we have some news to share, so let’s get into it, shall we?

Two big departure stories lead the news this morning. Yesterday morning, School superintendent George Arlotto sent a letter to families saying that the school board did not renew his contract and he would be leaving at the end of July. We are trying to get an idea of what his severance package may look like. It is not yet known how the board will go about replacing him, but keep in mind this is now a purely political board of elected members…not sure what that may mean. A friend texted me yesterday after the news broke and said, I hope they cancel HIS bus on his last day. Sorry, not sorry.. I laughed! And yes the buses are still screwed up.

The other departure was just as surprising. Elvia Thompson who was the co-founder of the small but mighty environmental non-profit Annapolis Green is stepping aside. She and Lynn Foresman founded the organization 15 years ago and the good they have done is truly immeasurable. There is a new Executive Director coming on board to attempt to fill her shoes. Elvia will be missed…but not her incessant nagging me to buy an electric car…although I am not sure that will stop her–she has my cell phone! But best of luck Elvia but more importantly, thank you!

The ground has been broken on a new luxury apartment complex in Annapolis–this is like the third branded luxury apartment in the past few years, but Aventon Annapolis will join The James and Maris and will be a 5 story, 250 unit luxury apartment on the corner of Riva Road and Admiral Cochran Drive. The chi-chi amenities include a resort-style saltwater pool, game room with pool, shuffleboard and retro video games, full-featured fitness center, private day offices and conference rooms, a pet spa, a bike washing station, and a podcast studio…hmmm… might have to move! This is one part of a larger project on the site of the old Arinc/Rockwell Collins building that was recently demolished. When built out in addition to the apartments they will have 50,000 feet of office space and 7,200 feet of retail. The apartments are scheduled to open sometime in 2023.

Mayor Buckley has announced the speakers at his inauguration on Monday. Senator Cardin, LT Governor Boyd Rutherford, County Executive Steuart Pittman, Annapolis Poet Laureate Maggie Benshaw, and Carl Snowden will all speak. The event begins at 1 pm with a parade from Calvert to the stage set up on West Street and will feature a number of bands and color guards along with the Mayor and his family and the City Council. Ironically, during the inauguration, Jeff Huntington, of Future History Now will be touching up the paint on the Tsunami Mural which was what prompted Buckley to run in the first place. Clerk of the Courts Scott Poyer will swear in the Mayor and then the Mayor will swear in the Council. Inner West Street from Calvert to Church Circle will be closed beginning on SUNDAY to accommodate the Chocolate Binge Festival and remain closed through the inauguration.

And speaking of that Chocolate Binge Festival. It is back after a year off and it gets underway on Sunday at noon. Dozens of chocolate and chocolate-related vendors to satisfy that sweet tooth! Tickets are $5 and you can get them at annapolischocolatebingefestival.com they will have them for sale on the day, but it will be a hassle. And if you want to kick off your binging with some music–head to our All Annapolis Facebook page for a contest for a pair of tickets to see a matinee show at Rams Head On Stage with The Milk Carton Kids– you are gonna have to scroll a bit for it!

In other events… tonight at 6 pm… Santa Paws at Homestead Gardens. Bring Fido for a photo with Santa. And next Wednesday at 6 pm it is Girls Night Out with 25% off all your purchases. Be careful they ply you with music and wine I hear and then usher you to the cashier! HA!

The Inauguration and the Mayor’s Ball is on Monday.

Midnight Madness continues again next Thursday.

And of course, Lights on the Bay over at Sandy Point is going full steam through January 2nd to benefit the Anne Arundel SPCA!

And, that’s it for the news and events but here’s some podcast news for you. Up tomorrow on the Local Business Spotlight– Ashley Scales and her brand new boutique at the Annapolis Town Center that is actually having their grand opening tomorrow… Reminiscent Luxe. It is under Target across from True Food Kitchen where the old froyo place used to be. And NEXT weekend–Dave Marberger from Bay Ridge Wine and Spirits with some really excellent news!

As always, thank you for listening and if you are somewhere where you can leave a rating or a review, please do. And make sure you let your friends, family, and colleagues know to FOLLOW us. It really does help!

A quick thank you to our sponsors for the Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services, the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company, and to the Hospice of the Chesapeake!

It’s Friday, so I will take this time to just say have a great weekend, be nice to others, do something fun, and for crying out loud, SHOP LOCAL. Other than that, we’ll see you on Monday! Now, hang tight, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather report. All that in just a bit.

