December 29, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Last Chance for Eggnog. New Maryland COVID-19 Data. Arrest in Lothian.

Today…For the first time since the state cyber attack,Maryland reported 6,574 new cases yesterday, with almost 37,000 positive cases since December 23. County Executive Pittman will be taking COVID requests at the next meeting on Monday. The state judiciary has postponed jury trials and reduced other court operations until at least February 8. A 69-year-old man has been arrested after a fight about a parking space.

TRANSCRIPT:

Daily News Brief. Good morning, it is Wednesday, December 29th, 2021 this is Liz Frenaye and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis

almost like a vacation. Oh, and we’re getting down to the wire to grab that last bottle of Galway Bay’s egg nog– go to Brian Boru. OK, let’s get into the news… shall we? Day Ten- my last and final day of COVID isolation. Honestly, the forced break has been kind of nice. My firm is closed this week, so between being off work, relaxing over the holidays…it’slike a vacation. Oh, and we’re getting down to the wire to grab that last bottle of Galway Bay’s egg nog– go to galwaybaymd.com to order one for pick up or grab one when you are at Galway, Killarney, or. OK, let’s get into the news… shall we?

County Executive Pittman held a media call yesterday and explained that the county council will be taking up any COVID responses at their next meeting on Monday. He cannot mandate masks or anything legally without council approval, so they will be considering this next week. The state was finally able to release new information on COVID cases after the state cyber attack. Maryland reported 6,574 new cases yesterday, with almost 37,000 positive cases since December 23. Since the cyber attack on December 4, at least 415 Marylanders have died from COVID-19. Dr. K, our health officer did say that that the case rate is now 90 per 100,000 residents. For some perspective, early in the pandemic, the case rate needed to be below 15 to allow schools to return to in-person learning.

COVID is starting to shut things down again. Citing the spike of new COVID cases across Maryland, the state judiciary has postponed jury trials and reduced other court operations until at least Feb. 8. Ongoing jury trials will be permitted to conclude, but those scheduled between Dec. 29 and Feb. 8 will be rescheduled, according to an order from Joseph M. Getty, Chief Judge of the Court of Appeals of Maryland.

Bob Atlas, president and CEO of the Maryland Hospital Association is calling on Governor Hogan to reinstate a public health emergency in response to staffing and capacity crises forming at several medical facilities statewide.Maryland hospitals are nearly full and emergency departments are stretched thin, while staffing shortages are worsening the problem. The State previously put a public health emergency into place, but it recently expired in August along with other COVID relief.

Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to the Adventure Bound Campground in Lothian for a report of an assault. A 54-year-old man told officers he was engaged in a dispute over a parking space with a neighboring trailer occupant. The dispute escalated and he was punched in the face. Later, the victim and a 59-year-old female got out of their trailer and observed the suspect pointing a handgun toward them. They called the police who seized a 9mm handgun from the suspect and arrested him.

As we start to wrap it up for the news, with this short and light week, remember to check out our holiday lights map there’s still some time and quite a few more were added. It’s pinned at EyeOnAnnapolis.net And if you know of a light display that needs to be added, email me at [email protected] and we will add it to the map!

