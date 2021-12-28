December 28, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Omicron Surge. Tornado Victim Relief. Cancelled Military Bowl. Cancelled New Years Eve Festivities.

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today..The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is continuing to surge, and at home tests are getting harder to find. There is a new fund for victims of the tornado this summer. The Military Bowl this past weekend was cancelled, 24 hours before kick-off. The City of Annapolis has cancelled this year’s New Years Eve festivities.

TRANSCRIPT:

Daily News Brief. Good morning, it is Tuesday, December 28th 2021 this is Liz Frenaye and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis

I’m back. And coming to you live from a 300 square foot New York City apartment with COVID. I suppose it could be worse, I could be John in Nebraska for a New Years Eve wedding in the ten degree weather. We hope you enjoyed the holiday break and are feeling a bit recharged. OK, news..lets get into it–shall we?

During the holiday and Omicron surge, COVID tests are hard to find, and now they are getting harder. Stores, including Walgreens, CVS, and Amazon are limiting the amount of at home tests one family unit is able to buy, in Maryland and nation-wide. Walgreens is limiting the amount to four tests, CVS five, and Amazon ten. The stores are also working to get inventory up.

In the latest round of tornado relief, victims of this summer’s tornado in Anne Arundel County are now eligible for grants from the state government, as reported in the Patch. Low-interest loans were previously the only relief available through the state. The grants will be supplied by the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development

Military Bowl canceled the game between Boston College and East Carolina. The tailgate and parade were also cancelled. Both teams, and the organizers agreed, that it was best to cancel the game amid the COVID surge, and while disappointing, the best and safest decision.

And in more cancellation news,The City of Annapolis has decided to cancel the scheduled events involving bands and DJs at City Dock/Susan Campbell Park for their New Year’s Eve celebration due to concerns about large gatherings and the spread of the new omicron variant of COVID-19. The fireworks will continue as scheduled at 530pm and midnight, but If you come downtown, come prepared- the city is encouraging restaurants to move their patrons outside where possible, to request vaccination cards or negative tests, and to ask customers to wear masks both inside and outside.

Podcast news. We need to get some more local businesses to spotlight on the Local Business Spotlight. So if you know of a locally owned business. Let us know! They are free.

And remember, we are taking a few days off over the holidays. No DNB episodes on Friday the 31st or Monday the 3rd. Hopefully John doesn’t get stuck in Nebraska and will be back on Tuesday. Need your news fix? –go to EyeOnAnnapolis,net for all that.

OK, that's it for the news

So now, hang tight, we have George Young from DCMDVA Weather standing by with your locally forecast weather report. All that’s coming up, in a few seconds.

