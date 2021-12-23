December 23, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Test Kits Hard To Find. COVID Numbers. School News. Flamant is Changing.

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Test kits are scarce and lines are long. COVID numbers are out of control and breaking records. The Anne Arundel Economic Development Corp doles out $647K in grants for flooded businesses. County schools are dismissing 2 hours early today. Flamant is making some big changes. What restaurants are open on Christmas. Podcast news, Miracle on Annapolis Street, and Military Bowl news!

Good morning, it’s Thursday, December 23rd, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

OK let’s get this done! The DNB will not be produced tomorrow or Monday so we can spend time with family and loved ones–mostly loved ones–family can be a drag! I jest! But we will also be taking off next Friday the 31st and then Monday the 3rd. OK, we do have some news, so let’s get into it, shall we?

COVID at-home tests. What a mess! Yesterday, County Executive Pittman announced how he was distributing 100,000 kits. Predictably there was a run on them and all but a few of his planned locations ran out. So, as of now, the ONLY place the Health Department is distributing them is at the 4 police stations tonight from 6 pm to 9 pm. While supplies last. And if last night in Edgewater was any indication, the demand is going to be through the roof. Annapolis City has announced they will be giving away 2 kits per household today between 11 am and 4 pm at the Police Station on Taylor Avenue–they did not say how many they had. But if you go, it looks like you need to line up early.

The COVID numbers are of control–well the ones the state has figured out how to release. Yesterday we saw about 4000 new cases. The day before was 6200. To put it in perspective the highest number of new cases since this started was back on December 4, 2020, when we had 3792. We do not know how many more have died, but the hospitals are 45 people away from triggering the next pandemic phase of operations. And another perspective–when Governor Hogan was considering easing up on restrictions he said we needed to maintain a positivity rate below 5% for two weeks. Right now, our positivity rate is 12.15%. Many stores are now requiring masks of their employees and customers. Please be smart–wear a mask when it makes sense. Get vaccinated and get boosted. Neither is the cure-all we all want, but both will be a great tool to fight it!

A reminder that the Anne Arundel County Public Schools will be dismissing 2 hours earlier today for a “wellness day”. So, now the buses will not be showing up two hours earlier either! And take a look at The Capital’s article on quarantining of kids and new changes. It is the most confusing thing I have read in a long time–not blaming the Capital–this is all on the schools. There are so many scenarios presented no one can make heads or tails of it. And it may be a moot point as the administration told all teachers to take home computers in case we need to revert to virtual learning. I guess that is one way to solve the bus issue.

Meanwhile, the AAEDC is doing more good work. They tapped into the State’s VOLT fund to award grants to businesses damaged in the flooding in October. They doled out $647,000 in grants ranging from $1,000 to $50,000. And some of our favorite places got some help–Pips Dock Street Dogs and Pirates Cove. The money can be used for repairs, cleaning, paying staff, lost revenue, or really any cost associated with a loss from the flooding.

Flamant in West Annapolis is changing things up a little bit. Aiming to become more affordable to more people they will be closed for three weeks beginning January 1 and re-tooling to re-open at Flamant Bistro with an expanded menu and lower price points. The restaurant was known for some of its unique dishes along with its high price point…usually about $125 per person…and owner, Chef Frederik De Pue said that at that price level, the restaurant could not be successful other than on weekends. When it re-opens, it will be open Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 2 pm and then from 4:30 pm to 9 pm

Speaking of restaurants. If you are looking for some suggestions on restaurants open on Christmas…maybe you don’t celebrate or maybe your family is on your last nerve and you need to escape–we have you covered. Rams Head Tavern, O’Brien’s, Buffalo Wild Wings, Chart House, Outback, and Ruths Chris in Annapolis. And Ginza Steak House in Severna Park and all the joints at Live Casino and Hotel will be open–because gambling never stops!

And of course, we have some events that you need to know about once that Galway Bay Egg Nog fog wears off… on Boxing Day… December 26th in West Annapolis is the Miracle on Annapolis Street. A street festival with food trucks, crafters, merchants, the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales, and of course Budweiser. That gets underway at 10 am and will wrap up by 3 pm. Definitely come out! And the following day…the Military Bowl and Parade. The parade, led by the Clydesdales with the Mayor atop the hitch, kicks off at 10 am downtown and I will be emceeing it from the Bud Light Seltzer Tent down by the Christmas tree–stop by and say hello. The parade is always a great one–there will be 9 Medal of Honor recipients there as well. There is also a free giant tailgate at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium also beginning at 10:00 am and going through until game time which is 2:30 pm when the ECU Pirates will take on the Boston College Eagles! I hope to see you there!

And finally, some podcast heads up. This Saturday on the Local Business Spotlight– Shay Cook and Crusaders 4 Change and we need to refill our podcast bucket so if you know any local businesses that need to be spotlighted, let me know. Also, look for a bonus pod today or maybe tomorrow from the Anne Arundel County Food Bank. There’s a need here and we all can help!

And that’s it for the news today. But first, a quick thank you to the sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief– The Hospice of the Chesapeake, Solar Energy Services, and the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company.

It is Thursday so we have Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace with your Maker Minutes. And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather! All of that gets underway in just a bit…but before that, for all that celebrate, I wish you a very Merry Christmas. We’ll be back on Tuesday! Now, hang tight!

