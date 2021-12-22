December 22, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Test Kits Available. High School Stabbing. New Museum. Sen. Astle’s Book

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Anne Arundel County has purchased 100,000 at-home COVID test kits. Police charge teen in high school stabbing incident. The Arc Central Chesapeake has $35K to give away to qualifying families. Historic Annapolis opened its new museum and it is pretty fantastic. VIBE Annapolis Live Music, Food & Drink will be opening at the Annapolis Town Center along with Justmanes. Former Senator John Astle now has a book on his time in Viet Nam.

Good morning, it is Wednesday, December 22nd, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

It is a mad rush for Christmas and for me the Military Bowl–need to get my act together today. I will be emceeing the parade so if you are downtown for that on the 27th—stop by the little Cutwater tent I am borrowing from Katcef Brothers and say hello! OK, let’s get into the news… shall we?

I picked up a rapid test at the library yesterday morning and overheard a conversation in the parking lot about where to get them. Reminded me of the toilet paper shortage in 2020 and further back–the Beanie Baby revolution. But fear not, County Executive Pittman bought 100,000 home test kits and President Biden is distributing a half billion more. Locally, you can pick up three per household at all libraries, all police stations, some fire stations, the Annapolis Mall, Arundel Mills Mall, Live! Casino and Hotel, Annapolis Exchange where they do the testing now, and several other county buildings. The full list is on EyeOnAnnapolis.net.

The Anne Arundel County Police have arrested a 16-year old Glen Burnie teen and charged him with assault. This all went down at North County High in a bathroom. A student was washing his hands when the suspect dropped a vape pen and told the victim to pick it up. When he didn’t the suspect pulled a knife and very minorly (if that is a descriptor) stabbed the victim. I say minorly because the student ultimately was not treated by EMS. In a letter sent home, the principal said it was isolated and not let a single incident derail the positive energy at the school.

Do you have a child with a disability or a special medical need? Have you been affected by COVID 19? If you answered yes to those, The Arc Central Chesapeake Region wants to hear from you. They have $35,000 remaining of a grant that must be distributed by the end of the year. All qualifying families will be eligible up to a $500 grant for in-home support. Details and information are at thearcccr.org/familysupportgrant

There’s a new museum in town and I got a sneak peek at it a week or so ago. Historic Annapolis has completed the renovation of the building at Green and Main in Downtown Annapolis and it is a great museum set up as a timeline of Annapolis from the 1700s to the present–the good, bad and ugly. Very much interactive and will be the logical starting point for locals and visitors that want to learn more about our history. It ain’t a Smithsonian so there is an admission of $10 but well worth it. The grand opening will be around Maryland Day (they are figuring it all out), and currently, their winter hours are Friday through Monday 10 am to 4 pm. Check it out. We have a bunch of photos for you on EyeOnAnnapolis.net

New music and entertainment venue coming to town! VIBE Annapolis will be opening up in the early new year where Union Jacks used to be at the Annapolis Town Center. With a capacity of 400, they anticipate bringing in comedians, touring acts, and more. Other news from the Town Center–a new salon called JutManes (one word) will be opening in the early new year as well. I googled them and it looks like they specialize in human hair extensions. Sorry–that sounds a little too Hannibal Lecter -ish to me!

John Astle. Remember him? The former Senator for the area? Well, before that he was a Marine 1 Presidential Pilot, Medevac Pilot, and a USMC Colonel in Viet Nam. And he’s written a book based on his recordings from spring of 1969 and summer of 1969. I got an advance copy and it is a fascinating read. Currently in paperback, but hardbound and audiobooks are on the way and there will be an official release party on March 30th at ….no surprise here if you know him– Harry Browne’s. Anyhow, pick it up on Amazon or via the publisher at authorgemma.com. I guess that’s what all retired politicians do, write a book. Go get it–not sure you can get it in time for Christmas but worth a try for anyone that likes local hooks!

As we start to wrap it up for the news, remember to check out our holiday lights map and our local shopping list. Both are pinned at EyeOnAnnapolis.net And if you know of a light display that needs to be added, email me at [email protected] and I will add it to the map!

