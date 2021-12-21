December 21, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Hogan Has COVID. APD Backtracks on Homicide Investigation. 50-50 at Military Bowl!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today..Governor Hogan has COVID-19. Annapolis Police Department backtracks on statements surrounding the death of a man in custody. Crofton Police officer pleads guilty to theft. Phillips Seafood is closing its Ocean City location after 66 years. The Military Bowl is running a 50-50 this year. Free tickets and contests here and on All Annapolis. A bonus pod coming up with the Anne Arundel County Food Bank. And be sure to look for our holiday lights map on EyeOnAnnapolis.net!

Good morning, it is Tuesday, December 21st 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Are you ready? Christmas and New Year are coming whether you like it or not. But to make it more palatable…check out our holiday lights map and go for a ride…you won’t be disappointed. OK, news.. let’s get into the news–shall we?

OK, Governor Hogan tested positive yesterday for COVID-19 with a rapid test and was confirmed with a PCR test. He has been vaccinated twice and boosted. He is quarantining and says he has cold-like symptoms but encourages everyone to get boosted. In other COVID news, most of the libraries are out of the free take-home COVID tests, but the County Executive is holding a press conference today with the Annapolis Mall and Live! Hotel & Casino to talk about how to distribute home kits before the holiday–stay tuned to EyeOnAnnapolis.net for that a bit later.

Methinks the City of Annapolis and the APD are in a bit of trouble. As I suspected, the story about the man in custody whose death was ruled homicide is growing. Now the APD is backtracking. After saying the state’s attorney was investigating, they released a statement that they are investigating. And apparently, the Annapolis Police Department learned of this homicide ruling in “early November” but declined to give the Capital a specific date. Now this will turn into a who knew what and when. Was it known before the primary or general election? The autopsy was signed on September 20th, 1 day before the primary. The Capital is digging hard into this and we’ll be following Lilly Price and Alex Mann’s investigation.

Crofton Police have their own problem too. One of their own has pleaded guilty to theft of $3830 from the Crofton Civic Association and was sentenced to 1 year of probation and restitution. Corporal Bernie Williams took an Alford Plea which does not admit guilt but admits that there is enough evidence to convict. He was accused of falsifying his time records between January and November 2020. The Crofton Police Department discovered discrepancies and asked the Anne Arundel County Police Department to investigate. The Corporal was initially suspended with pay, and after entering the plea agreed to resign immediately. For those that are unaware, Crofton is a special tax district and have their own government and police force–it is small…like a chief and three officers small, but a police force nonetheless. And I just noticed on their website that they are looking for a new officer!

Phillips Crab House left Annapolis a long time ago, and now they are leaving Ocean City after 66 years! In a Facebook post, they thanked all the customers over the years and employees and said they are focused on the Baltimore location and the growth of the retail, club, food service, and international business. Kind of the end of an era I guess!

This is something new. The Military Bowl is doing a 50-50 raffle. You can buy tickets at the game or in advance on an app if you are an Anne Arundel County resident. They will draw a winner in the 4th quarter and the other half goes to support Patriot Point, the Military Bowl Foundation’s 300-acre retreat for recovering service members. All the deets at militarybowl.org . And speaking of the Military Bowl–head to our All Annapolis Facebook page.. I have an easy contest going to give away a bunch of tickets!

And as we begin to wrap it up for today, let’s do a Ticket Tuesday courtesy of Rams Head On Stage and the Military Bowl! If you want to see Stephen Kellogg on Monday the 27th–combine it with the Military Bowl and we’ll make it a great doubleheader! Send me an email or a DM and tell me why you want to go..and maybe I will hook you up with tickets to Stephen Kellogg and the Military Bowl! And be sure to check out RamsHeadOnStage.com and see all the great shows coming up–I’m headed to see Puddles Pity Party tonight and I am excited… my girlfriend…not so much!

Podcast news. Might have a bonus pod this week with Leah and Susan from the Anne Arundel County Food Bank. And up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight–Shay COok and Crusaders 4 Change. Hey and if you know of some businesses that need to be spotlighted–let me know and I will reach out!

And remember, we are taking a few days off over the holidays. No DNB episodes on Friday the 24th or Monday the 27th. Or Friday the 31st or Monday the 3rd. Need your news fix? –go to EyeOnAnnapolis,net for all that.

OK, that’s it for the news, but first a quick thank you to our sponsors for the Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services, the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company, and the Hospice of the Chesapeake!

So now, hang tight, we have George Young from DCMDVA Weather standing by with your locally forecast weather report. All that’s coming up, in a few seconds.

